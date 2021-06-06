'False Positive' among new titles available this month on Hulu

June 06, 2021
Hulu has unveiled its list of movies and shows that already have or will become available on the streaming platform in June, and leading the way is the original film "False Positive."
The horror film tells the story of a couple trying and failing to have a child multiple times before finding a new fertility doctor who helps them have a healthy baby girl. But the fertility doctor's "gleaming charm" makes the baby's mother suspicious of his intentions, motivating her to find out both what's really going on and her own "birth story," according to Hulu.
"False Positive is directed by John Lee and stars Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan. The film premieres June 25 on Hulu.
Other notable titles arriving to the streaming service this month include the third season of "Trolls: TrollsTopia" on June 10, the second season of "Love, Victor" on June 11 and the second season of "Dave" on June 17.
However, movies such as "Die Hard," Napoleon Dynamite" and "I Am Legend" will depart Hulu at the end of the month.
American Ninja Warrior (Season 13 premiere)
Housebroken (Series Premiere)
Small Fortune (Series Premiere)
50/50
A Most Wanted Man
A Perfect Day
A Prayer For The Dying
The Adventures of Tintin
Across The Universe
Alive
Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid
Anaconda 3: Offspring
Anacondas: Trail Of Blood
Arachnophobia
Batman Begins
The Big Chill
The Birdcage
Black And White
The Blair Witch Project
The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows
Bloody Sunday
Blue Streak
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star
Charlotte's Web
The Company You Keep
Conviction
Convicts
Convoy
The Cookout
The Dark Knight
Desperate Measures
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Dragonfly
Driven
El Dorado
Face/Off
The Forbidden Kingdom
The Full Monty
Fun in Acapulco
Gamer
Get Smart
Hanging Up
Hud
The Hustler
Jennifer 8
Jennifer's Body
Just Wright
Kick-Ass
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
Last Chance Harvey
The Last House on the Left
Little Women
The Long Goodbye
The Love Letter
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Once Upon A Crime…
Ordinary People
Places In The Heart
Primary Colors
Revolutionary Road
Richie Rich
Rules of Engagement
Sabrina
Savage State
Saving Silverman
Scorpio
Silence
Slumdog Millionaire
The Soloist
Some Girls
Something's Gotta Give
Soul Survivors
Still Waiting
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Switchback
The Time Machine
To Die For
The Upside
Vanity Fair
Waiting…
Walking Tall
Wayne's World 2
Weekend at Bernie's
Wilde
Wings of Courage
Witless Protection
Young Adult
America's Got Talent (Season 16 premiere)
MasterChef (Season 11 premiere)
A Glitch in the Matrix
Night of the Kings
The New York Times Presents (New episode)
Beat Shazam (Season 4 premiere)
Emergency Call (Season 2 premiere)
Rams
Celebrity Family Feud (Season 7 premiere)
The Chase (Season 2 premiere)
To Tell the Truth (Season 7 premiere)
The Bachelorette (Season 17 premiere)
Legion Of Brothers
The Croods: A New Age
Trolls: TrollsTopia (Season 3)
Trust
Two of Us
Love, Victory (Season 2 premiere)
Real Housewives of Potomac (Season 5)
Come True
Dragonheart
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
Not Fade Away
Willy's Wonderland
Rurangi (Season 1)
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (Season 1)
Alone (Season 7)
Alone: The Beast (Season 1)
America Our Defining Hours (Season 1)
The Celebrity Dating Game (Season 1)
Dance Moms (Season 8)
Duck Dynasty (Season 3)
Forged in Fire (Season 7)
Hoarders (Season 11)
Married at First Sight (Season 11)
Mountain Men (Season 6)
Swamp People (Season 11)
The UnXplained with William Shatner (Season 1B)
Born to Play
Gone Girl
Her Deadly Sugar Daddy
Her Name Is Chef
Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking
Nasrin
The Obituary of Tunde Johnson
The Outside Story
Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate
Dave (Season 2 premiere)
Phobias
Holey Moley 3D in 2D (Season 3 premiere)
The Hustler (Season 2 premiere)
When Nature Calls (Series premiere)
The Guilt Trip
Cutthroat Kitchen (Seasons 2 & 3)
Worst Cooks In America (Season 4)
Backyard Builds (Seasons 1-4)
Big Bucket Food List (Seasons 1 & 2)
Family Home Overhaul (Season 1)
Farmhouse Facelift (Season 1)
Home to Win (Seasons 1-3)
Home to Win for the Holidays (Season 1)
Jr. Chef Showdown (Seasons 1 & 2)
Save My Reno (Seasons 1-4)
Hot Market (Season 1)
Wall of Chefs (Season 1)
Hostiles
Monster Trucks
College Bowl (Series premiere)
Motherland: Fort Salem (Season 2 premiere)
An American Haunting
False Positive
Making It (Season 3 premiere)
The Choe Show (Series premiere)
Safer at Home
Bratz: The Movie
Harvie & The Magic Museum
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Jack Reacher
The Sweet Life
Intrigo: Dear Agnes
The Appearance
Intrigo: Samaria
LA 92
Identity
28 Days Later
50 First Dates
A Low Down Dirty Shame
A Night at the Roxbury
A Prayer For The Dying
A Simple Plan
A Storks Journey
The Birdcage
Blue Streak
Brooklyn's Finest
Bug
Bulworth
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Changeling
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
Convicts
Convoy
The Core
The Devil's Double
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
Die Hard
Die Hard With A Vengeance
Dude, Where's My Car?
Face/Off
The Foot Fist Way
Frankie & Alice
The Full Monty
Garden State
Get Smart
Girl with a Pearl Earring
Guess who
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
I Am Legend
Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport
Junior
Knowing
Little Women
Live Free or Die Hard
The Long Goodbye
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
Monster's Ball
Mystery Science Theater
Napoleon Dynamite
New in Town
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
The Ninth Gate
Once Upon A Crime…
Pandorum
Paycheck
The Polar Express
The Preacher's Wife
The Princess Bride
Ramona and Beezus
Revolutionary Road
Rio
Salt
The Sandlot
Saving Silverman
Scary Movie 4
Scorpio
Sex And The City
Sex And The City 2
Shirley Valentine
Sleeping With The Enemy
Some Girls
Something's Gotta Give
Soul Plane
The Sum of All Fears
Thirst
Vantage Point
Vertical Limit
Walking Tall
War
The Wedding Planner
Where the Heart is
Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.