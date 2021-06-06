'False Positive' among new titles available this month on Hulu

Hulu has unveiled its list of movies and shows that already have or will become available on the streaming platform in June, and leading the way is the original film "False Positive."

The horror film tells the story of a couple trying and failing to have a child multiple times before finding a new fertility doctor who helps them have a healthy baby girl. But the fertility doctor's "gleaming charm" makes the baby's mother suspicious of his intentions, motivating her to find out both what's really going on and her own "birth story," according to Hulu.

"False Positive is directed by John Lee and stars Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan. The film premieres June 25 on Hulu.

Other notable titles arriving to the streaming service this month include the third season of "Trolls: TrollsTopia" on June 10, the second season of "Love, Victor" on June 11 and the second season of "Dave" on June 17.

However, movies such as "Die Hard," Napoleon Dynamite" and "I Am Legend" will depart Hulu at the end of the month.

Here's the full list of what's already or will become available on Hulu this June.

June 1

American Ninja Warrior (Season 13 premiere)

Housebroken (Series Premiere)

Small Fortune (Series Premiere)

50/50

A Most Wanted Man

A Perfect Day

A Prayer For The Dying

The Adventures of Tintin

Across The Universe

Alive

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid

Anaconda 3: Offspring

Anacondas: Trail Of Blood

Arachnophobia

Batman Begins

The Big Chill

The Birdcage

Black And White

The Blair Witch Project

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows

Bloody Sunday

Blue Streak

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day

Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star

Charlotte's Web

The Company You Keep

Conviction

Convicts

Convoy

The Cookout

The Dark Knight

Desperate Measures

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Dragonfly

Driven

El Dorado

Face/Off

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Full Monty

Fun in Acapulco

Gamer

Get Smart

Hanging Up

Hud

The Hustler

Jennifer 8

Jennifer's Body

Just Wright

Kick-Ass

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist

Last Chance Harvey

The Last House on the Left

Little Women

The Long Goodbye

The Love Letter

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Once Upon A Crime…

Ordinary People

Places In The Heart

Primary Colors

Revolutionary Road

Richie Rich

Rules of Engagement

Sabrina

Savage State

Saving Silverman

Scorpio

Silence

Slumdog Millionaire

The Soloist

Some Girls

Something's Gotta Give

Soul Survivors

Still Waiting

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Switchback

The Time Machine

To Die For

The Upside

Vanity Fair

Waiting…

Walking Tall

Wayne's World 2

Weekend at Bernie's

Wilde

Wings of Courage

Witless Protection

Young Adult

June 2

America's Got Talent (Season 16 premiere)

June 3

MasterChef (Season 11 premiere)

A Glitch in the Matrix

Night of the Kings

June 4

The New York Times Presents (New episode)

Beat Shazam (Season 4 premiere)

June 5

Emergency Call (Season 2 premiere)

Rams

June 7

Celebrity Family Feud (Season 7 premiere)

The Chase (Season 2 premiere)

To Tell the Truth (Season 7 premiere)

June 8

The Bachelorette (Season 17 premiere)

Legion Of Brothers

June 9

The Croods: A New Age

June 10

Trolls: TrollsTopia (Season 3)

Trust

Two of Us

June 11

Love, Victory (Season 2 premiere)

Real Housewives of Potomac (Season 5)

Come True

June 13

Dragonheart

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

Not Fade Away

Willy's Wonderland

June 14

Rurangi (Season 1)

June 15

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (Season 1)

Alone (Season 7)

Alone: The Beast (Season 1)

America Our Defining Hours (Season 1)

The Celebrity Dating Game (Season 1)

Dance Moms (Season 8)

Duck Dynasty (Season 3)

Forged in Fire (Season 7)

Hoarders (Season 11)

Married at First Sight (Season 11)

Mountain Men (Season 6)

Swamp People (Season 11)

The UnXplained with William Shatner (Season 1B)

Born to Play

Gone Girl

Her Deadly Sugar Daddy

Her Name Is Chef

Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking

Nasrin

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson

The Outside Story

Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate

June 17

Dave (Season 2 premiere)

Phobias

June 18

Holey Moley 3D in 2D (Season 3 premiere)

The Hustler (Season 2 premiere)

When Nature Calls (Series premiere)

June 20

The Guilt Trip

June 21

Cutthroat Kitchen (Seasons 2 & 3)

Worst Cooks In America (Season 4)

Backyard Builds (Seasons 1-4)

Big Bucket Food List (Seasons 1 & 2)

Family Home Overhaul (Season 1)

Farmhouse Facelift (Season 1)

Home to Win (Seasons 1-3)

Home to Win for the Holidays (Season 1)

Jr. Chef Showdown (Seasons 1 & 2)

Save My Reno (Seasons 1-4)

Hot Market (Season 1)

Wall of Chefs (Season 1)

Hostiles

June 22

Monster Trucks

June 23

College Bowl (Series premiere)

Motherland: Fort Salem (Season 2 premiere)

June 24

An American Haunting

June 25

False Positive

Making It (Season 3 premiere)

June 26

The Choe Show (Series premiere)

June 27

Safer at Home

June 29

Bratz: The Movie

Harvie & The Magic Museum

June 30

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Jack Reacher

The Sweet Life

Here's the full list of what's already left Hulu or will depart later this month.

June 4

Intrigo: Dear Agnes

June 5

The Appearance

June 11

Intrigo: Samaria

LA 92

June 17

Identity

June 30