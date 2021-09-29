Bucks County man to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune'

A Langhorne, Bucks County man will live out his lifelong dream when he competes on "Wheel of Fortune" next Tuesday. Ari Lipsky will appear as a contestant on the game show Oct. 5.

Lipsky grew up watching "Wheel of Fortune'' with his mom and remembered when the show once came to Philadelphia when he was 12 years old.

"I begged my mom to go to the audition," Lipsky said. "We waited in line for a few hours, but ultimately she never got to audition."

Years later, Lipsky decided to take a chance himself and apply to be a contestant on "Wheel of Fortune." After sending in a video submission and going through a virtual audition, Lipsky will have the chance to fulfill his lifelong dream of spinning the wheel. He'll also get to finally meet the show's longtime hosts, Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

"I feel extremely lucky to be selected, knowing how many people's dream this is," Lipsky said. "I can’t wait to walk onto that iconic set and meet Pat and Vanna!"

Lipsky will be competing as part of the game show's week-long tribute to national parks. Lipsky is a fitting choice for next week's theme; he loves to travel, hike and has visited over a dozen national parks.

Lipsky and his fellow contestants will be tasked with solving puzzles to win vacations and cash prizes catered to those who love the outdoors. Everyone competing goes home with at least $1,000.

Lipsky is now a resident of Berkeley, California with his husband of six years. He serves as the director of development for the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus. Lipsky said that he plans to put all of his winnings towards purchasing a first home for him and his husband.

Lipsky's appearance on "Wheel of Fortune" next week is just the latest representation of the Philly region on the show in recent years.

Philly native and Eagles fan Dawn White won $47,000 on "Wheel of Fortune" in November 2018. The Eagles' Super Bowl title was a puzzle answer on the show in March 2018.

"Wheel of Fortune" dedicated an entire week of episodes in May 2016 to celebrating Philadelphia. The week-long event consisted of all 15 contestants hailing from the Philly area and homages to the city in the show's custom set at its Culver City, California studio. Sajak and White were even spotted in Philly filming scenes for the special.

"Wheel of Fortune" can be seen every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on 6ABC.