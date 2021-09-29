More Culture:

September 29, 2021

Bucks County man to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Ari Lipsky of Langhorne will be living out a lifelong dream when he competes on the iconic game show Oct. 5

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Wheel of Fortune
Wheel of Fortune Ari Lipsky Sthanlee B. Mirador/SIPA USA

Pat Sajak and Vanna White have hosted 'Wheel of Fortune' together for almost 40 years.

A Langhorne, Bucks County man will live out his lifelong dream when he competes on "Wheel of Fortune" next Tuesday. Ari Lipsky will appear as a contestant on the game show Oct. 5.

MORE: Delco veteran's junk removal business lands Discovery Channel reality TV series

Lipsky grew up watching "Wheel of Fortune'' with his mom and remembered when the show once came to Philadelphia when he was 12 years old.

"I begged my mom to go to the audition," Lipsky said. "We waited in line for a few hours, but ultimately she never got to audition."

Years later, Lipsky decided to take a chance himself and apply to be a contestant on "Wheel of Fortune." After sending in a video submission and going through a virtual audition, Lipsky will have the chance to fulfill his lifelong dream of spinning the wheel. He'll also get to finally meet the show's longtime hosts, Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

"I feel extremely lucky to be selected, knowing how many people's dream this is," Lipsky said. "I can’t wait to walk onto that iconic set and meet Pat and Vanna!"

Lipsky will be competing as part of the game show's week-long tribute to national parks. Lipsky is a fitting choice for next week's theme; he loves to travel, hike and has visited over a dozen national parks.

Lipsky and his fellow contestants will be tasked with solving puzzles to win vacations and cash prizes catered to those who love the outdoors. Everyone competing goes home with at least $1,000.

Lipsky is now a resident of Berkeley, California with his husband of six years. He serves as the director of development for the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus. Lipsky said that he plans to put all of his winnings towards purchasing a first home for him and his husband.

Lipsky's appearance on "Wheel of Fortune" next week is just the latest representation of the Philly region on the show in recent years. 

Philly native and Eagles fan Dawn White won $47,000 on "Wheel of Fortune" in November 2018. The Eagles' Super Bowl title was a puzzle answer on the show in March 2018.

"Wheel of Fortune" dedicated an entire week of episodes in May 2016 to celebrating Philadelphia. The week-long event consisted of all 15 contestants hailing from the Philly area and homages to the city in the show's custom set at its Culver City, California studio. Sajak and White were even spotted in Philly filming scenes for the special.

"Wheel of Fortune" can be seen every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on 6ABC.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Wheel of Fortune Philadelphia TV Shows Game Shows Langhorne Bucks County Television

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game
092821NickSirianni

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 contractors bail out local businesses after Hurricane Ida's fury
Limited - IBEW Power restoration

TV

Woman charged in fatal stabbing of Pa. jeweler featured in Netflix series 'Jailbirds: New Orleans'
Megan Hall Jailbirds Stabbing

Illness

Jefferson Health creates $3 million initiative to address heart disease in Philly's underserved neighborhoods
Jefferson Health cardiovascular

TV

Bucks County man to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Wheel of Fortune Ari Lipsky

Festivals

Manayunk's 'Out & About' pride event honors National Coming Out Day
Manayunk Pride

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved