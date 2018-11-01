Philadelphia Eagles fan wins $47K on 'Wheel of Fortune'

November 01, 2018
Tuesday night's "Wheel of Fortune" winner, who took home more than $47,000 was a bleeding green Philadelphia Eagles' fan.
Dawn White, a Philly native and Los Angeles transplant, told longtime "Wheel" host Pat Sajak that she is a "massive Eagles fan."
"I was late to my own wedding because I was watching an Eagles game," she said.
Atta girl!
But don't worry, they're still happily married, she said.
The "Wheel of Fortune" Twitter account tweeted at the Eagles with a clip of White's enthusiasm, and they responded appropriately by solving a puzzle.
Hey @Eagles, did you know you had this level of fan dedication? #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/Ujix3rQKOz— Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) October 31, 2018
We'd like to solve the puzzle, Pat: Yes.#FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/dACDtgBmSb— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 31, 2018
White beat out the other two contestants in the first part of the show and moved on to the individual puzzle round. She guessed "Folding Work Bench" in a category called "around the house" with three additional letters C, H, P and O.
An extra $36,000 was in her secret envelope, bringing the grand total of her winnings to more than $47,000.
Flossing, a.k.a. the #WheelOfFortune victory dance. pic.twitter.com/12yYvuXAaU— Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) October 31, 2018
What can we say? Eagles fans are big winners.