Philadelphia Eagles fan wins $47K on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Tuesday night's "Wheel of Fortune" winner, who took home more than $47,000 was a bleeding green Philadelphia Eagles' fan.

Dawn White, a Philly native and Los Angeles transplant, told longtime "Wheel" host Pat Sajak that she is a "massive Eagles fan."

"I was late to my own wedding because I was watching an Eagles game," she said.

Atta girl!

But don't worry, they're still happily married, she said.

The "Wheel of Fortune" Twitter account tweeted at the Eagles with a clip of White's enthusiasm, and they responded appropriately by solving a puzzle.





White beat out the other two contestants in the first part of the show and moved on to the individual puzzle round. She guessed "Folding Work Bench" in a category called "around the house" with three additional letters C, H, P and O.

An extra $36,000 was in her secret envelope, bringing the grand total of her winnings to more than $47,000.

What can we say? Eagles fans are big winners.