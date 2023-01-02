More News:

January 02, 2023

A rare comet should appear in the sky later this month — and it could be visible without a telescope

The cosmic event, which has not occurred since the Neanderthals lived on Earth, will be easiest to see when the moon is barely visible

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Environment Space
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) Hisayoshi Sato/via NASA/YouTube

NASA believes a rare comet, known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will be visible to the naked eye in late January or early February. The comet was first spotted last March.

Stargazers might have a shot at spotting a comet this year, no telescope or binoculars required.

According to NASA projections, a comet known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is currently soaring through the inner solar system, and on course to make its closest approach to the sun on Thursday, Jan. 12. It will then swing toward Earth, hitting its closest point on Feb. 2. 

Since the comet has a "brighter greenish" center and a long tail, astronomers believe it could be visible in the sky this month or early next, possibly without a telescope. That would make it the first comet visible to the naked eye since NEOWISE in 2020, the Verge reports.

C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was first spotted by scientists at the Zwicky Transient Facility at CalTech in March, when the comet was within Jupiter's orbit. Since then, it has crept closer to Earth, and its brightness has intensified. Space geeks across the East Coast caught the comet on camera around Christmas, posting pics with timestamps in the early morning hours.

Though comets are famously fickle, astronomers believe C/2022 E3 (ZTF) should be visible to the naked eye in the Northern Hemisphere, including Philadelphia, in mid- to late-January, while those south of the equator will have to wait until February. Space.com recommends searching for the comet in the morning when the moon is barely visible in the sky, such as during a new moon phase. The next new moon is slated for Jan. 21.

The last time C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was this close to the Earth was in the Stone Age, and it isn't expected to return again for 50,000 years — so if you're serious about seeing it, set an alarm.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Environment Space United States Telescopes Science Astronomy Comets

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Purchased - Older person holding their knee in pain

Unique extended-release corticosteroid ZILRETTA helps knee OA patients find relief

Just In

Must Read

Business

Marshalls to close Market Street store in 2023, but other retail locations will remain
Marshalls Center City

Sponsored

Unique extended-release corticosteroid ZILRETTA helps knee OA patients find relief
Purchased - Older person holding their knee in pain

Fitness

Most fitness trackers monitor heart rate variability – here's what this metric says about your health
Apple Watch HRV

Sports Injuries

Josh Sweat: "I'll be back this season"
Josh-Sweat-Carted-Off-Eagles-Saints-Week-17-NFL-2022.jpg

Lifestyle

American Girl's 2023 'Girl of the Year' is from New Jersey
American Girl doll Kavi Sharma

Entertainment

Team up with friends and figure out 'whodunnit' during a murder mystery scavenger hunt at The Franklin Institute
Franklin Institute murder mystery

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved