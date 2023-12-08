Where to find holiday markets in Philly during the rest of December

It's not quite panic time yet, but if you're feeling a little behind on holiday shopping, fear not.

This month, tons of local vendors will take over parks, bars, restaurants and piers with all kinds of present options, giving you the chance to shop small, local and sustainable this season. Even up to the final days of the month, you can check out goth markets, vegan fests or just good old-fashioned makers' events.

Still to come this month are more than 20 local events with all the candles, art, jewelry and other unique gifts that you'll need to check off everyone on your shopping list. Check out the list below for holiday markets near you or markets worth traveling to.

Daily through Jan. 1 | 12 - 8 and 9 p.m.

We probably don't need to tell you about this one, but just in case, Dilworth Park's annual event is back again. The market on the westside of City Hall is open through Jan. 1, featuring more than 40 local makers with jewelry, art, food and more. Be sure to cross the street to LOVE Park and check out the city's annual Christmas Village market, too, which is open now through Dec. 24.

Dec. 8 | 6 - 9 p.m.

St. George Cathedral, at 256 S. Eighth St. in Center City, hosts a night of Greek cheer with music, food and vendors of "Hellenic flair." A portion of the proceeds will support youth programs at the congregation.

Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 8 through Dec. 16 | 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.

As part of the county's Festival of Lights in Rose Tree Park in Upper Providence, the county hosts a vendor village, complete with food and drink trucks and dozens of makers.

Dec. 8-10 | 5-8 p.m.

Roxborough's annual event is adding a holiday pop-up market this year with 20 local vendors. Bonus points: It's indoors at 6174 Ridge Ave.

Dec. 8 | 4-8 p.m.

Dec. 9 | 2-8 p.m.

The annual event at 3701 Filbert St. in University City is back with food trucks, an ice rink, a craft cottage and a holiday vendor marketplace for tons of locally-made gifts.

Dec. 9 | 12 - 4 p.m.

Sugartown hosts a market behind the William Garrett House, at 273 Boot Road in Malvern. Before perusing the merch from 40 crafters, stop by the Biergarten hosted by Locust Lane Craft Brewery and Chaddsford Winery to sip while shopping.

Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 | 12 - 4 p.m.

Head to Headhouse Shambles, Second and Pine streets in Society Hill, for the Sisterly Love Collective's holiday market, which organizers say features "pickles to purses to pastries and beyond" from women-owned vendors.

Dec. 9-10 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

In conjunction with the Northern Liberties Holiday Shopping Stroll, new this year, the Northern Liberties BID hosts a holiday pop-up shop at the Piazza, 1010 Hancock St. Admission is free and the event is family-friendly.

Dec. 9 | 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Dec. 10 | 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Pop into Philadelphia Brewing Co., at 2440 Frankford Ave., to listen to local bands, take photos with the Grinch and a make your own ornament. On the second floor, find 25 makers and artists selling their creations.

Dec. 9 | 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Yarn lovers, this one's for you. This weekend, 66 vendors set up shop at the Bok Building, at 1901 S. Ninth St. in South Philly, with craft supplies, kits, fiber art and textile creations.

Dec. 9-19 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This two-day, indoor/outdoor event at the Rotunda, at 4014 Walnut St., features jewelry, ceramics, art, candles, toys and more to pick up as a gift.

Dec. 10 | 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

This market, also at Bok, highlights the works of trans, nonbinary and gender-expansive makers in the area. Admission is $5, with a portion going to local reparations groups.

Dec. 10 | 7-10 p.m.

Vendors and makers take over Tattooed Mom, at 530 South Street, on Sunday, selling clothing, crystals, soaps and more for those folks on your shopping list with gothic tastes.

Dec. 10 | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The third annual event at the Old Pine Community Center, at 401 Lombard St., has locally made crafts and gifts, plus a children's craft station. Admission is free, but organizers say non-perishable food donations are appreciated.

Dec. 13 | 3 - 7 p.m.

Alongside its Revolutionary Christmas tour, Christ Church is hosting a pop-up market with 13 local vendors. The event, at 20 N. American St, coincides with the Old City Shopping Stroll, making for even more gift options.

Dec. 16 | 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The venue at 1901 S. Ninth St. hosts another event for local makers and artisans. Entry is free.

Dec. 16 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The neighborhood's annual event, held in Lovett Park, 6945 Germantown Ave., will have live music, fire pits, s'mores and a maker's market. Plus, local brick-and-mortar shops will have special offers and pop-ups.

Dec. 16-17 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Vendors will be set up at the Philadelphia Visitors Center, 591 Market St., all weekend for folks looking to nab some last-minute items.

Dec. 15 | 4-10 p.m.

Dec. 16 -17 | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Check out clothing, records, crafts and art, all fitting in with a punk theme at 23rd Street Armory, located near 23rd and Ranstead streets. Entry is $10 at the door, but kids under 12 get in free.

Dec. 17 | 1-5 p.m.

Tattooed Mom on South Street hosts a fully vegan market. Pop in for vegan eats and plant-based products, hosted by V Marks the Spot.

Daily from now through the day before Christmas Eve, makers will set up shop at Cherry Street Pier with a ton of gift options set against the backdrop of a waterfront view.