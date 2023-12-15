Widener University student attacked with knife while walking dog, authorities say

Widener University in Chester, Delaware County, was locked down early Friday morning for about an hour and a half after a student was attacked near campus while walking a dog, authorities said.

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m. while the student, who lives off-campus, was walking near 18th and Chestnut streets, across the street from the campus, 6ABC reported. The student and another person, who also was walking a dog, got into an argument before things escalated into violence, school officials said.

"After an apparent exchange of words between the two, the suspect threw something at the student’s dog and then assaulted the student with a small knife," Widener University said in a release, according to NBC10. "The suspect immediately retreated through an adjacent campus parking lot and exited the campus."

The student was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center and treated for a minor wound, according to school officials. The student's dog was not harmed.

Campus Safety alerted the university community of the incident. Widener's campus was put on lockdown for approximately 90 minutes.



Chester police are leading the investigation into the incident and are looking at surveillance cameras to try to tack down the attacker, according to Widener.



Widener University closes for winter break Friday evening.