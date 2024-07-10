More News:

July 10, 2024

Wildwood police search for suspect wanted in shooting of bystander outside bar

An international student was critically injured Tuesday night a few blocks from the boardwalk.

By Michael Tanenbaum
A woman was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday night on the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue in Wildwood. Police are searching for the shooting suspect.

Wildwood authorities are searching for a man suspected of opening fire Tuesday night and critically injuring a woman a few blocks from the boardwalk, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue outside the Cattle 'n Clover bar near Spicer Avenue, CBS3 reported.

Authorities said William C. Hoyle opened fire and struck a bystander. The woman is an international student and employee of Morey's Piers, NBC10 reported.

The woman was rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and was listed in critical condition. Police did not identify the woman or provide an update on her condition Wednesday. 

"Our priority at this time is ensuring the safety of the community and bringing the perpetrator to justice," the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said. 

The Wildwood Police Department is asking the public to assist in locating a shooting suspect who has been identified as...

Posted by City of Wildwood Police Department on Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Wildwood police said anyone with information on Hoyle's whereabouts can call the detective division at 609-522-0222.

Michael Tanenbaum
