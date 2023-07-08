Power outage across Wildwood expected to be completely restored by Saturday afternoon, Atlantic City Electric says

Over 8,000 residences across Wildwood were still affected by power outages as of Saturday morning, the Atlantic City Electric company said.

Atlantic City Electric outage tracker map allows customers to use their account information to receive an estimated restoration time. The electric company anticipates all power will be restored by 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

"We know that the outages caused by yesterday's substation fire have been difficult for our customers and those visiting the Wildwood area," Atlantic City Electric said in a Facebook post on Saturday morning. "Our crews are continuing work with urgency to restore service to the entire impacted area. Based on our most recent assessment of the remaining work, we anticipate this will be complete by 3:00 p.m. today, with the potential for earlier restoration times. While electricity is rerouted to restore service to the entire community, some customers may experience intermittent service disruptions. We are making every effort to contact those customers in advance."



On Friday, a fire at an electric substation in Wildwood knocked out power for more than 24,000 homes and businesses in Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and North Wildwood. The fire department said the fire occurred at Atlantic City Electric's Lake Avenue substation at Oak and Susquehanna Avenues.

While the Wildwood towns experienced outages, traffic lights were not working, causing police to control traffic with stop signs and officers directing traffic.

Friday night, around 15,000 customers had their power restored, that includes hotels and other businesses, which makes the number larger than the actual number of homes, hotels, and stores.