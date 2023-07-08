More News:

July 08, 2023

Power outage across Wildwood expected to be completely restored by Saturday afternoon, Atlantic City Electric says

The work to bring back power to more than 8,000 customers can be tracked through a estimated times of restoration portal using account log in information

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Fires Power Outages
Wildwoods power restoration Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Power in Wildwood is expected to be restored by 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon Atlantic City Electric says. A fire at an electric substation in Wildwood knocked out power for more than 24,000 homes and businesses in Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and North Wildwood on Friday; as of Saturday morning, over 8,000 customers were still without power.

Over 8,000 residences across Wildwood were still affected by power outages as of Saturday morning, the Atlantic City Electric company said. 

Atlantic City Electric outage tracker map allows customers to use their account information to receive an estimated restoration time. The electric company anticipates all power will be restored by 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

"We know that the outages caused by yesterday's substation fire have been difficult for our customers and those visiting the Wildwood area," Atlantic City Electric said in a Facebook post on Saturday morning. "Our crews are continuing work with urgency to restore service to the entire impacted area. Based on our most recent assessment of the remaining work, we anticipate this will be complete by 3:00 p.m. today, with the potential for earlier restoration times. While electricity is rerouted to restore service to the entire community, some customers may experience intermittent service disruptions. We are making every effort to contact those customers in advance."

On Friday, a fire at an electric substation in Wildwood knocked out power for more than 24,000 homes and businesses in Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and North Wildwood. The fire department said the fire occurred at Atlantic City Electric's Lake Avenue substation at Oak and Susquehanna Avenues. 

While the Wildwood towns experienced outages, traffic lights were not working, causing police to control traffic with stop signs and officers directing traffic.

Friday night, around 15,000 customers had their power restored, that includes hotels and other businesses, which makes the number larger than the actual number of homes, hotels, and stores.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fires Power Outages Wildwood Police Wildwood Crest Jersey Shore Wildwood Boardwalk New Jersey North Wildwood Electricity Investigations

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cape May County -Running Santas

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout July
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Free college and the support you need to succeed

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Camden County official won't apologize for telling 'gun-bearing freaks' from Philly to stay out of New Jersey
Camden Philly Cappelli

Sponsored

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout July
Limited - Cape May County - Night in Venice

Sixers

Sixers to bring back center Montrezl Harrell on one-year deal
Montrezl-Harrell-Sixers-76ers_010422_USAT

Music

Taylor Swift changes controversial lyrics to 'Better Than Revenge' on 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'
Taylor Swift Speak Now

Festivals

Ice cream festival returns to Reading Terminal Market with sweet treats, contests and more
Ice Cream Festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved