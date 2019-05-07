More Culture:

May 07, 2019

Will Smith talks 'Aladdin' and finding Genie with the help of Questlove on 'Tonight Show'

The Fresh Prince also discussed bungee jumping off the Grand Canyon

By Virginia Streva
Will Smith with Jimmy Fallon

Will Smith appeared on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and discussed his new movie, "Aladdin."

Will Smith appeared on the “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” Monday night to rap a little bit with his friend Questlove and discuss his upcoming movie, “Aladdin."

Smith, who plays Genie in the live-action Disney film, talked bungee jumping the Grand Canyon with Fallon before diving into a rap version of "Friend Like Me." 

Yes Theory, a YouTube channel focused on getting people out of their comfort zones, challenged the "Fresh Prince" to a bungee jump, which he reluctantly agreed before live-streaming the event on his YouTube channel. 

He says when he arrived to the spot of the helicopter, he was a bit freaked out to see that he had to stand on the outside of the helicopter as it took off. He jokes, "What is this? SEAL Team Six?"

The instructor explained that the cord was being manned by several men, as it weighed 200 lbs. Due to its heavy nature, when the men holding the cord let go of it, Will has to jump. In fact, the only way to get hurt is if he doesn't remove himself from the chopper. He says, "All you can think is this damn bungee cord better work."  But he admits once he let go and jumped off, "It was so exhilarating," he said.

But not quite so exhilarating was when he was first offered to play the part of Genie in "Aladdin." "I got presented to play the Genie in 'Aladdin' and the first thing is 'hell no,' you know?" He talks about wondering what he could bring to the role that Robin Williams hadn't already accomplished, noting that he didn't want to touch it. 

But it was his friend Questlove that helped him see the light by adding a different sound to the music in the film. He says, “Questlove is what did it for me." He notes that when he was playing around with the music he worked with The Roots drummer on a new direction. "There’s a song, 'Ain’t Never Had a Friend Like Me.' When we went in, we grabbed the “Impeach the President by The Honey Drippers.”

Questlove then started tapping the beat on the drums and Smith broke out and began to rap the first part of “Friend Like Me.” Check it out below. 



