April 09, 2019

Sixers' Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovich hang with Will Smith on 'Bad Boys for Life' set

021118_Tobias-Harris_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris.

The Philadelphia 76ers have locked up the third seed in the NBA's Eastern Conference playoffs, meaning Tuesday night's game in Miami is essentially meaningless.

The duo of Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovich still went out of their way to make the road trip interesting.

Harris took to Twitter on Monday to share a photo with West Philadelphia's own Will Smith, who invited Tobi and Bobi onto the set of "Bad Boys for Life."

The long-awaited, third installment of the Will Smith-Martin Lawrence trilogy is currently finishing up filming. Detective Mike Lowrey (Smith) will be the target of drug cartel leader Armando Armas.

It's complete speculation, but it isn't out of the realm of possibility that Harris and Marjanovich will have small cameos in the upcoming film. Marjanovich is set to make his big screen debut in May with the premiere of "John Wick 3." There's a spoiler in the trailer: He dies.

If any two people could pull off the role of disposable drug cartel cronies, it's Tobi and Bobi. If Smith had his head on straight, he might have pulled some strings to make this happen.

We'll have to wait until January 2020 for the premiere of "Bad Boys for Life" to find out.

