Wine and Culture Fest will bring tastings, chef-led dining and music to Bok Building

Wine and Culture Fest will turn Philadelphia’s historic Bok Building into a one-day destination for wine tastings, chef-led dining, music and cultural programming when it returns Saturday, July 25.

Now in its eighth year, the festival presented by The Hue Society showcases diaspora-led wine brands, Black-owned businesses and food inspired by cultures across the African diaspora through guided tastings, educational sessions and live programming. Guests can sample selections from Jackson Family Wines, Sandeman, Don Luchi and June’s Rosé as part of this year’s “Summer School” theme, which spreads festival programming across former classrooms, hallways, the gymnasium and rooftop.

The daytime session runs from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and includes guided wine tastings, seminars, panel discussions, interactive experiences and a marketplace featuring Black-owned artisans and lifestyle brands.

Following an intermission, the R.I.C.E. Exchange will run from 6:30-11 p.m. The evening experience includes unlimited chef-curated rice dishes inspired by cultures across the African diaspora, unlimited wine pairings, DJ sets, music-driven programming and visual installations.

Singer, actress and creator Jade Novah will headline a fireside conversation about creativity and culture. Access is included with full-day VIP admission and available as an add-on for evening ticket holders.

The lineup also includes Philadelphia restaurateur Felicia Wilson, co-founder of the Amina Hospitality Collection, and Chef Nana Araba Wilmot, who competed on Season 23 of Bravo’s “Top Chef.” Tashira Halyard, founder of the lifestyle platform Politics & Fashion, will host a chef panel focused on food, culture and culinary innovation.

The festival has also partnered with the Wine School of Philadelphia to offer nine scholarships aimed at expanding access to wine education and professional certification for underrepresented communities.

Full-day VIP admission includes entry to a rooftop lounge from 6:30-8 p.m., with unlimited rosé and sparkling wine, skyline views and priority access to the R.I.C.E. Exchange.

The festival is a 21+ event. Evening passes cost $106.23, including fees, and full-day VIP tickets cost $266.71, including fees.

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Daytime session: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

R.I.C.E. Exchange: 6:30-11 p.m.

Bok Building

1901 S 9th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

$106.23 for the evening pass

$266.71 for full-day VIP admission

21 and older event

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.