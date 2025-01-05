More News:

January 05, 2025

School District of Philadelphia to close schools Monday because of snow

Southeast Pennsylvania and portions of South Jersey may see snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Snow
philadelphia school district snow Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The School District of Philadelphia has canceled classes Monday, Jan. 6, because of expected snow.

The School District of Philadelphia has announced that all of its schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 6, due to a winter storm warning.

The warning, issued by the National Weather Service, is calling for total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches in southeast Pennsylvania and portions of South Jersey between 1 a.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday. The estimated snow total for Philadelphia is between 3 to 4 inches, the NWS said Sunday. The snow is expected to peak in intensity Monday morning and linger through the evening, according to NWS.

MORE: With Arctic blast on the way, here's how to keep your home protected from the freezing temperatures

The school district's Early Childhood Centers and the Constance E. Clayton Education Center (Central Office) will also be closed Monday, and all after-school activities will be canceled. All City of Philadelphia government offices will also be closed.

School District of Philadelphia officials anticipate resuming normal operations on Tuesday. The district allotted an extra day in the school year calendar beyond the 180 days required by the state, so Monday will be used as a snow day. Moving forward, any weather-related school closures will be remote learning days, according to the district. Superintendent Tony Watlington released a statement in which he encouraged students and their families to enjoy the wintry weather on their day off from school.

"As a father of three, I understand the importance of children having fun and experiencing joy, which is one of our Accelerate Philly core values," Watlington wrote. "Snow days offer special moments for our students to experience the joy and wonder of winter. We encourage families to embrace this opportunity to build memories together, while exercising appropriate caution during winter weather conditions."

6ABC has an updated list of other schools in the region that will be closing due to the winter storm.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Snow Philadelphia Schools Education Philadelphia School District Winter

Videos

Featured

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Hagley

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Just In

Must Read

Weather

With Arctic blast on the way, here's how to keep your home protected

freezing preparedness

Sponsored

The role of friends and peers in preventing impaired driving

Limited - Man reaching for glass of beer and friend stopping him

TV

Jason Kelce calls ESPN late-night show his 'love letter' to football

Jason Kelce Main

Adult Health

U.S. surgeon general wants cancer warning added to alcoholic beverages

alcohol surgeon general

Weekend

Dinosaurs, goats and zoo lights: Your weekend guide to things to do

Weekend guide Jan 3-5

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved