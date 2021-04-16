The Wonton Project is donating proceeds to organizations fighting anti-Asian discrimination

Ellen Yin of High Street Hospitality Group has launched the Wonton Project, a pop-up ghost kitchen operating out of Fork in Old City.

The new delivery-only restaurant offers wontons made with fresh ingredients using Yin's mother's recipe.



The Wonton Project is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Orders can be placed online.

The violence in Atlanta last month inspired #doughsomething, a national campaign calling for chefs to create dough-based dishes with proceeds donated to organizations that advocate for civil and human rights of Asian Americans.

Yin will give proceeds from the Wonton Project to Asian Americans United and Asian Americans Advancing Justice.