World Cup parade live stream: Watch the USWNT celebration in New York

July 10, 2019
The U.S. Women's National Team is celebrating their World Cup win with a ticker tape parade in New York on Wednesday.
The victory parade is taking place in New York's Canyon of Heroes, from Battery Park to City Hall along Broadway, beginning at 9:30 a.m. A ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m.
This will be one of the USWNT's only public appearances as a team following their 2-0 win over the Netherlands in Sunday's World Cup final match. The team is also scheduled to visit on Congress on Tuesday to celebrate.
On our way, New York City! 🗽#WNTParade pic.twitter.com/ywR1YTSN1y— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 10, 2019
You can stream the parade below. Among the players participating are stars Megan Rapinoe; Alex Morgan; Carli Lloyd and Tobin Heath, both New Jersey natives; and Julie Ertz, wife of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.
