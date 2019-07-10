More News:

July 10, 2019

World Cup parade live stream: Watch the USWNT celebration in New York

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Live Streaming World Cup
0710_USWNT world cup parade Catalina Fragoso/USA TODAY Sports

U.S. women's forward Megan Rapinoe (15) greets fans after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup at The Wagner Hotel on July 8. On Wednesday the USWNT will be in a celebratory parade.

The U.S. Women's National Team is celebrating their World Cup win with a ticker tape parade in New York on Wednesday.

The victory parade is taking place in New York's Canyon of Heroes, from Battery Park to City Hall along Broadway, beginning at 9:30 a.m. A ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. 

This will be one of the USWNT's only public appearances as a team following their 2-0 win over the Netherlands in Sunday's World Cup final match. The team is also scheduled to visit on Congress on Tuesday to celebrate. 

You can stream the parade below. Among the players participating are stars Megan Rapinoe; Alex Morgan; Carli Lloyd and Tobin Heath, both New Jersey natives; and Julie Ertz, wife of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.


Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Live Streaming World Cup New York Philadelphia Parades Celebrations

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Wide receiver
Carroll - DeSean Jackson Eagles Stock

Television

Is an 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' episode heading to the Philadelphia Zoo?
Always Sunny Philadelphia Zoo

Investigations

14 arrested in largest Kensington Initiative drug bust to date
Drug bust kensington

Phillies

What they're saying: How aggressive will the Phillies be at the trade deadline?
Matt-Klentak-Phillies_060119_usat

Mental Health

Physician burnout: Why legal and regulatory systems may need to step in
Woman Doctor 07092019

Performances

Ghostly Circus at cemetery includes fire, circus arts, aerial performances
Carroll - The Ghostly Circus

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved