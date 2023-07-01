Atlantic City indoor waterpark opening postponed over incomplete permits

The world's largest indoor beachfront waterpark was scheduled to open in Atlantic City this weekend; however, it was delayed another week.

Developer Bart Blatstein said the 100,000-square-foot attraction at the Showboat Resort is now scheduled to open on Saturday, July 7.

"You only have one chance to make a first impression," Blatstein said in a statement. "This is the world's largest indoor beachfront waterpark and a destination that will last many decades, so I want to ensure everything is perfect."

Despite what Blatstein said, the delay in opening the park is due to a lack of permits, based on multiple media reports.

"The Island Waterpark at Showboat rides are currently in the approval process," state Department of Community Affairs spokeswoman Lisa Ryan said in a statement via Press of Atlantic City. "DCA is working in cooperation with the waterpark owner to ensure the ride documentation submittal, review, and approval process is followed and completed."



Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said that some technical issues need to be cleared up.



"We'd rather be a million percent sure," Small said, according to the Inquirer. "The bottom line is, we've had dreams of a waterpark in the great city of Atlantic City fail multiple times. People doubted Bart Blatstein. The waterpark is beautiful."

The $100 million attraction will include tube slides, three head-first slides; a 1,000-square-foot surf simulator; a 6,500-square-foot lazy river; five waterslides for younger children at the park's Slide Island, and a kid's area called Kids Cove.

It will also have a nighttime venue for adults, with six bars with craft beer, wine, and cocktails; Paradise Adult Island, a 10,000-square-foot space overlooking the waterpark and ocean with DJs; and Bliss Pool, an adults-only pool with a swim-up bar.

Admission costs $89 during the day and $69 between 4-8 p.m. For $119, guests can purchase VIP admission, which includes entry to Paradise Adult Island, Bliss Pool, and the swim-up bar.

