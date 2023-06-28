More News:

June 28, 2023

What's new at Philadelphia Zoo: Walk with lemurs, view red-tailed monkeys, penguin chicks and goat kids

The updated Lemur Island exhibit lets guests inside the habitat. And the kid-friendly SEPTA PZ Express Train has been expanded

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Philadelphia Zoo
philadelphia zoo lemur island Kory Aversa/Aversa PR

Philadelphia Zoo's updated Lemur Island allows guests to step inside an exhibit featuring ring-tailed and mongoose lemurs.

Much is new at Philadelphia Zoo this summer, including a unique way to see a group of endangered primates.

America's first zoo has updated its Lemur Island exhibit to allow guests to venture inside of the lemur habitat and watch ring-tailed and mongoose lemurs walk past them, without being barred by fences or moats. The last time this experience was offered was back in 2005, according to a zoo spokesperson.

MORE: Cape May Zoo welcomes baby ring-tailed lemur

“Philadelphia Zoo has one of the most diverse collections of lemur species in North America,” said Michael Stern, the zoo's curator of primates and small mammals. “We love seeing the joy on guests’ faces as they enter the experience and come within feet of these lemur families."

Ring-tailed lemurs, known for their black and white striped tails, are native to Madagascar and are considered endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Mongoose lemurs, also native to Madagascar, are considered critically endangered by the IUCN. Male mongoose lemurs grow red fur on their necks, while females grow white fur.

Summer visitors can also spot a few adorable baby animals that have recently made their zoo debuts. Along with sloth bear cubs Kelce and Harper, guests can visit two Humboldt penguin chicks, currently in their burrow in Penguin Point, as well as two Arapawa goat kids, Georgina and Lucas, in the birthing yard at KidZooU.

And for the first time since 1928, the Philadelphia Zoo is housing red-tailed monkeysnative to central Africa. A 10-year-old male, Ahnmom, and a 5-year-old female, Lulu, can be seen in Monkey Junction.

Also new is an updated track on the kid-friendly SEPTA PZ Express Train, which now expands into the Watering Hole beer garden.

Philadelphia Zoo, located at 3400 W. Girard Ave., is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be reserved in advance online.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Philadelphia Zoo Philadelphia Summer Penguins Lemurs Animals Zoos

Videos

Featured

Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Free college and the support you need to succeed
Limited - Ice Cube Ocean Resort

Ice Cube is coming to Ocean Casino Resort in July

Just In

Must Read

Controversies

Moms for Liberty event still set for Museum of the American Revolution despite outcry from staff, historians
062823 moms for liberty.jpg

Sponsored

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Flyers

Flyers trade Kevin Hayes to Blues for a 2024 sixth-rounder
Kevin-Hayes-Flyers-Avalanche-12.5.2022-NHL.jpg

History

An 1861 theater fire in Philly left 4 young dancers dead; a history lover wants to ensure their story isn't forgotten
Gale Sisters Continental Theater

Festivals

The Oval pop-up festival to reopen for summer on the Ben Franklin Parkway
The Oval Pop-up

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved