Year in review: the 5 most read Flyers stories of 2023

It's been a rough stretch for the Flyers, and it's possible that 2023 will go down as a very important year for the rebuilding squad. Last season (and this offseason) they sold their team for parts. They had a solid draft, and now they're in playoff contention.

It will be fascinating to see what happens to the team in 2024. But before we turn the page, let's look back at the five most read Flyers stories from PhillyVoice.com this year:

The Flyers did what the Flyers do — and they brought back a familiar face to run hockey operations as they turned the keys over to a new regime.

Back in June, with a rebuild on the horizon, many Flyers fans were worried Carter Hart could be sent packing. Here's a snapshot of what things looked like just after the Ivan Provorov trade.

And of course, the splashy trade of a once young franchise cornerstone.

If you recall, there were tons of trade rumors floating around this summer as the Flyers tried to make good on their best (albeit aging) assets.

The Flyers finally pulled the trigger on forward Kevin Hayes this summer as he was sent to the Blues. This was the most popular Flyers piece from 2023.

