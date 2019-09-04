More than 50 donation-based yoga classes are being offered this September

Transformation Yoga Project partnered with nearly 30 independent yoga studios and community spaces across the Delaware Valley to offer classes during the month of September, which is National Recovery Month.

The aim is to increase awareness and conversation about recovery, and to raise funds for TYP, which serves people impacted by trauma, addiction and incarceration by providing trauma-sensitive, mindfulness-based yoga programs. More than 17,000 individuals have been supported through their services.

Classes are free but donations of any size are encouraged. No prior yoga experience is needed. Just remember to bring a mat.

The community classes started on Tuesday, but there's still plenty of time to join in. Below are more than 50 upcoming classes across the region. You can also view the schedule and an interactive map here.

Friday, Sept. 6

Twisted Monkey Yoga Studio, Rockledge, PA: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Dragon Spirit Arts, Lansdowne, PA: 6-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Whole Foods Market rooftop, Exton, PA: 9-10 a.m.

Blue Tortoise Yoga, Aston, PA: 4-5:30 p.m.

The Healing Fields Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 5:15-6:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Tulaa Yoga, Wilmington, DE: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 1-2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 9

Rebel Yoga Studio, Philadelphia, PA: 7-8 p.m.

Yoga & Movement Sanctuary, Philadelphia, PA: 8-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Rebel Yoga Studio, Philadelphia, PA: 4:45-5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Westminster Presbyterian Church, West Chester, PA: 5:15-6:15 p.m.

Moondog Yoga Studio, Quakertown, PA: 7:15-8:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

Twisted Monkey Yoga Studio, Rockledge, PA: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Yogasphere, Newtown, PA: 6-7 p.m.

Indigo Healing Arts Collective, Swarthmore, PA: 7-8:30 p.m.

West End Yoga Studio, Lancaster, PA: 7-8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Whole Foods Market rooftop, Exton, PA: 9-10 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 1-2 p.m.

Enso, Media, PA: 4-5 p.m.

East Eagle Yoga, Havertown, PA: 4-5:15 p.m.

Rebel Yoga Studio, Philadelphia, PA: 4-5 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 16

Yoga & Movement Sanctuary, Philadelphia, PA: 8-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Rebel Yoga Studio, Philadelphia, PA: 4:45-5:45 p.m.

Anahata Yoga & Wellness Center, Lederach, PA: 7:15-8:15 p.m.

SHINE Power Yoga, Marlton, NJ: 7:45-8:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

MovementRx Studio, Wynnewood, PA: 12-1 p.m.

Moondog Yoga Studio, Quakertown, PA: 7:15-8:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

Twisted Monkey Yoga Studio, Rockledge, PA: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Whole Foods Market rooftop, Exton, PA: 9-10 a.m.

Rebel Yoga Studio, Philadelphia, PA: 9:30-10:45 a.m.

The Healing Fields Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 5:15-6:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Tulaa Yoga, Wilmington, DE: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 1 – 2 p.m.

Ready Room Swarthmore, Swarthmore, PA: 1-2 p.m.

Yogasphere, Newtown, PA: 4-5 p.m.

Lumos Yoga & Barre, Philadelphia, PA: 5:15-6:15 p.m.

The Light Within, West Grove, PA: TBD

Monday, Sept. 23

Yoga & Movement Sanctuary, Philadelphia, PA: 8-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Rebel Yoga Studio, Philadelphia, PA: 4:45-5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Westminster Presbyterian Church, West Chester, PA: 5:15-6:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

Twisted Monkey Yoga Studio, Rockledge, PA: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Underground Yoga Studio, East Stroudsburg, PA: 5:30-7 p.m.

Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Yogasphere, Newtown, PA: 6-7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Zia Yoga & Wellness, Exton, PA: 8:15-9:15 a.m.

Bulldog Yoga, Villanova, PA: 1-2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Dragon Spirit Arts, Philadelphia, PA: 8-9 p.m.

Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 1-2 p.m.

SHINE Power Yoga, Medford, NJ: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 30

Yoga & Movement Sanctuary, Philadelphia, PA: 8-9 p.m.

