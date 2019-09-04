More Events:

September 04, 2019

More than 50 donation-based yoga classes are being offered this September

Transformation Yoga Project partnered with local studios in recognition of National Recovery Month

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Yoga
Yoga mats Stock_Carroll Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Yoga is a great exercise to help you get stronger and more flexible.

Transformation Yoga Project partnered with nearly 30 independent yoga studios and community spaces across the Delaware Valley to offer classes during the month of September, which is National Recovery Month.

The aim is to increase awareness and conversation about recovery, and to raise funds for TYP, which serves people impacted by trauma, addiction and incarceration by providing trauma-sensitive, mindfulness-based yoga programs. More than 17,000 individuals have been supported through their services. 

Classes are free but donations of any size are encouraged. No prior yoga experience is needed. Just remember to bring a mat.

RELATED: Free yoga and barre classes to be offered at Drexel Square this fall | Dine Out for Pet's Sake is fundraiser for Pennsylvania SPCA

The community classes started on Tuesday, but there's still plenty of time to join in. Below are more than 50 upcoming classes across the region. You can also view the schedule and an interactive map here.

Friday, Sept. 6

Twisted Monkey Yoga Studio, Rockledge, PA: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 5:45-6:45 p.m.
Dragon Spirit Arts, Lansdowne, PA: 6-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7 

Whole Foods Market rooftop, Exton, PA: 9-10 a.m.
Blue Tortoise Yoga, Aston, PA: 4-5:30 p.m.
The Healing Fields Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 5:15-6:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8 

Tulaa Yoga, Wilmington, DE: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 1-2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 9 

Rebel Yoga Studio, Philadelphia, PA: 7-8 p.m.
Yoga & Movement Sanctuary, Philadelphia, PA: 8-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 

Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 11 

Rebel Yoga Studio, Philadelphia, PA: 4:45-5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12 

Westminster Presbyterian Church, West Chester, PA: 5:15-6:15 p.m.
Moondog Yoga Studio, Quakertown, PA: 7:15-8:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13 

Twisted Monkey Yoga Studio, Rockledge, PA: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 5:45-6:45 p.m.
Yogasphere, Newtown, PA: 6-7 p.m.
Indigo Healing Arts Collective, Swarthmore, PA: 7-8:30 p.m.
West End Yoga Studio, Lancaster, PA: 7-8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14 

Whole Foods Market rooftop, Exton, PA: 9-10 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15 

Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 1-2 p.m.
Enso, Media, PA: 4-5 p.m.
East Eagle Yoga, Havertown, PA: 4-5:15 p.m.
Rebel Yoga Studio, Philadelphia, PA: 4-5 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 16 

Yoga & Movement Sanctuary, Philadelphia, PA: 8-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17 

Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18 

Rebel Yoga Studio, Philadelphia, PA: 4:45-5:45 p.m.
Anahata Yoga & Wellness Center, Lederach, PA: 7:15-8:15 p.m.
SHINE Power Yoga, Marlton, NJ: 7:45-8:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19 

MovementRx Studio, Wynnewood, PA: 12-1 p.m.
Moondog Yoga Studio, Quakertown, PA: 7:15-8:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20  

Twisted Monkey Yoga Studio, Rockledge, PA: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21 

Whole Foods Market rooftop, Exton, PA: 9-10 a.m.
Rebel Yoga Studio, Philadelphia, PA: 9:30-10:45 a.m.
The Healing Fields Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 5:15-6:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22 

Tulaa Yoga, Wilmington, DE: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 1 – 2 p.m.
Ready Room Swarthmore, Swarthmore, PA: 1-2 p.m.
Yogasphere, Newtown, PA: 4-5 p.m.
Lumos Yoga & Barre, Philadelphia, PA: 5:15-6:15 p.m.
The Light Within, West Grove, PA: TBD

Monday, Sept. 23 

Yoga & Movement Sanctuary, Philadelphia, PA: 8-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24 

Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25 

Rebel Yoga Studio, Philadelphia, PA: 4:45-5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26 

Westminster Presbyterian Church, West Chester, PA: 5:15-6:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27 

Twisted Monkey Yoga Studio, Rockledge, PA: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Underground Yoga Studio, East Stroudsburg, PA: 5:30-7 p.m.
Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 5:45-6:45 p.m.
Yogasphere, Newtown, PA: 6-7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28 

Zia Yoga & Wellness, Exton, PA: 8:15-9:15 a.m.
Bulldog Yoga, Villanova, PA: 1-2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29 

Dragon Spirit Arts, Philadelphia, PA: 8-9 p.m.
Unity Yoga, Philadelphia, PA: 1-2 p.m.
SHINE Power Yoga, Medford, NJ: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 30 

Yoga & Movement Sanctuary, Philadelphia, PA: 8-9 p.m.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Yoga Philadelphia Fundraisers Addiction Recovery Awareness

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies can still make a postseason run — but will they?
Bryce-Harper_090319_usat

Travel

American Airlines to add direct flight from Philly to Montana
Montana American Airlines

Health Stories

Vaping habit caused Delco teen's severe lung illness, family warns
Vaping Lung Failure Delco Teen

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles season predictions, roster reactions and more
Doug Pederson Ronald Darby 3 - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Food

Just in time for tailgating season: Fireball pumpkin pie
10292019_pyro_pumpkin

Festivals

South Philly SausageFest brings food, beer and music to West Passyunk Ave.
South Philly SausageFest returns for fifth year

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved