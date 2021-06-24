Yoga on the Pier returns with classes three days a week

If you're looking to kick off a fitness routine this summer, or just searching for a free group workout, check out Yoga on the Pier.

Classes will return to Race Street Pier at the Delaware River waterfront starting Monday, July 5.

This year, Queen Village's Three Queens Yoga studio will provide yoga classes three days a week led by their instructors.



The full schedule will be posted online soon. Classes will run July through September. Remember to bring water and a mat to the workouts.

Yoga on the Pier is part of Wellness on the Waterfront, presented by Independence Blue Cross.