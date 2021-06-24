More Events:

June 24, 2021

Yoga on the Pier returns with classes three days a week

The group workouts are free to join

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Yoga
Yoga on the Pier Courtesy of/DRWC

Instructors from Three Queens Yoga studio will lead the free yoga classes at Race Street Pier from July through September.

If you're looking to kick off a fitness routine this summer, or just searching for a free group workout, check out Yoga on the Pier.

Classes will return to Race Street Pier at the Delaware River waterfront starting Monday, July 5.

RELATED: Morning yoga classes to take place on the beach in Wildwood | Giant, inflatable waterslides coming this summer to Lehigh County mountain

This year, Queen Village's Three Queens Yoga studio will provide yoga classes three days a week led by their instructors.

The full schedule will be posted online soon. Classes will run July through September. Remember to bring water and a mat to the workouts.

Yoga on the Pier is part of Wellness on the Waterfront, presented by Independence Blue Cross.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Yoga Philadelphia Delaware River Waterfront Free

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Eagles will be a dumpster fire this season
062421JeffreyLurie

Sponsored

Breaking down barriers to recovery from addiction for the LGBTQIA+ community
Pride Month June 2021 Holding Heart

Children's Health

Sleep apnea during childhood may increase hypertension risk in teen years
sleep apnea in children

Investigations

Chester County mom, two kids found safe after they were reported missing, police say
Shannon Lake Missing

TV

Evan Peters explains how he nailed the Delco accent in 'Mare of Easttown'
Mare of Easttown Evan Peters

Food & Drink

Safran Turney Hospitality to open The Lawn at Loveluck, a pop-up at LOVE Park
Lawn at Loveluck

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 1805 Walnut St #7D

FOR RENT! Luxurious, light-filled residence overlooking Rittenhouse Square! Spacious bedrooms w/ great closet space and large windows. Maytag Maxima steam washer and gas dryer and marble-appointed bathrooms. 1,326 sqft | $5,250/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved