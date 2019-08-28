More Sports:

August 28, 2019

Eagles' Zach Ertz is publishing a children's book with a foreword from Carson Wentz

By Michael Tanenbaum
Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and his wife, World Cup winner Julie Ertz, are publishing a pair of books to inspire and teach kids how to achieve their dreams.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz will join Doug Pederson and Nick Foles as the latest Super Bowl champ to publish a book.

Ertz, 28, is set to debut his children's book next week along with a companion book by his wife, soccer star Julie Ertz.

Ertz's hardcover book is entitled, "Focus and Finish: How Football Taught Me Grit, Teamwork, and Integrity," and will be published by Oregon-based Harvest House Publishers.

Here's the blurb from the Amazon page:

Zach Ertz didn’t start out as a great football player. In fact, his first love was basketball. But then a chance encounter with an NFL legend changed the course of his life forever.

Join Zach as he works his way up from oversized middle-school lineman to the Super Bowl-winning and All-Pro tight end he is today. Go behind the scenes and discover what the life of a professional athlete playing at the highest level looks like.

Children ages 8-12 will learn, by Zach’s example, the value of hard work, dedication, and perseverance, traits that he developed with the help of his mom, coaches, and most important, Jesus Christ.

The book will also come with a foreword from quarterback Carson Wentz, who last year helped Ertz break the NFL single-season record for most receptions by a tight end.

Julie Ertz's book, "Chase Your Dreams: How Soccer Taught Me Strength, Perseverance, and Leadership," will examine important characteristics and qualities for success in each chapter.

The books, both available for preorder, can be purchased together or separately. With football season just around the corner, they figure to be popular holiday gifts.

