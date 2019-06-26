More Events:

June 26, 2019

Attend a zero-waste dinner at Awbury Arboretum in Historic Germantown

Weavers Way Co-op's chef will do the cooking but you bring the plates

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Attend a zero-waste dinner at Awbury Arboretum

Attend a zero-waste dinner at Awbury Arboretum. Bring your own plates, cutlery and flowers for the tables.

On Thursday, July 11, a four-course meal by Weavers Way Co-op's chef Bonnie Shuman will be served at Awbury Arboretum in Historic Germantown.

The menu will feature seasonal, sustainably-grown and chemical-free produce from Weavers Way farms, founded nearly 20 years ago on the grounds of the arboretum. As for drinks, guests are invited to bring their own wine or beer.

To make the event a truly zero-waste dinner, attendees are asked to bring their own re-useable tableware and table decorations from home, similar to Dîner en Blanc. But at this dinner, they'll rinse your dishes off for you before you pack them up.

There's also an option to rent your place setting from the Weavers Way Environment Committee. They will have full place settings available for a donation of $5 each to their local greening micro-grant program.

Tickets for the summer dinner are $50 per person and benefits the arboretum, helping it to operate as a completely free public park.

Summer Dinner with Weavers Way Co-op's chef Bonnie Shuman

Thursday, July 11
7-9:30 p.m. | $50 per person
Awbury Arboretum's Francis Cope House
1 Awbury Road, Philadelphia, PA 19138

