October 04, 2019

Delaware man dies when kite-boarding accident pulls him into deep water

The victim was practicing without a board near Dewey Beach when strong winds pushed him into danger

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
A Delaware man died Friday while kite boarding when winds off Dewey Beach pulled him into deep waters near the Towers Bay area of the Delaware Seashore State Park.

The 48-year-old man, who lived in Bear, Delaware, met his father near the Towers Bay area of Delaware Seashore State Park, according to a police release. The victim had been practicing kite boarding in shallow water without using the board itself, police said, but was still strapped into the harness and was using the kite.

Shortly after 12:40 p.m, state troopers responded to a call that heavy winds pulled the man, still attached to the kite, into deeper waters.

Delaware Fish & Wildlife Natural Resource Police found the man dead along the shore just after 1:30 p.m. The Delaware Division of Forensic Science removed the victim, and will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The man's name isn't being released, pending notification of next of kin.

Just last week, a 68-year-old man died off the coast of a Cape May beach when he drowned while swimming in the ocean.

Adam Hermann
