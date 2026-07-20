More Events:

July 20, 2026

More than 40 Philly arts organizations are uniting for six-week citywide festival

"Collective Futures" will bring together more than 40 artist-run spaces and community arts organizations for exhibitions, performances, workshops and public programs from Oct. 2 through Nov. 15.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Art
Collective Futures Photo Credit/Albert Lee, Paradigm Gallery + Studio

Crowd visits gallery opening at Paradigm Gallery, one of the participating organizations in Collective Futures.

More than 40 independent galleries, artist-run spaces and community arts organizations will join forces this fall for "Collective Futures," a six-week festival featuring exhibitions, performances, workshops and public programs across Philadelphia.

Running Oct. 2 through Nov. 15, the festival spans neighborhoods including Kensington, Fishtown, Old City, West Philadelphia and North Chinatown, with each participating venue presenting its own exhibitions, performances and public programs.

Each venue will present its own programming, giving people plenty of opportunities to explore different corners of the city's arts community throughout the festival.

A kickoff party on Oct. 1 launches the celebration ahead of opening day. Throughout October and November, many participating venues also will hold receptions during First Friday and Second Thursday, making it easy to visit multiple exhibitions in a single evening.

Festival highlights include:

• An opening party on Oct. 1 that kicks off the six-week celebration.

 "PRINT TIME AFTER TIME," a weekend of printmaking events at Icebox Project Space from Oct. 9-11 that concludes with a public print fair.

An exhibition at Icebox Project Space that transforms the gallery into a shopping mall while showcasing work by eight artist collectives.

 "The World To Come," a weekly Wednesday performance series presented by People's Music Supply at Christ Church Gardens throughout October.

 "Parallel Play Symposium" at Asian Arts Initiative on Oct. 24-25, featuring panel discussions and hands-on workshops exploring collaborative artmaking.

Participating organizations include Cherry Street Pier, Asian Arts Initiative, Da Vinci Art Alliance, Paradigm Gallery + Studio, Space 1026, Tiger Strikes Asteroid Philadelphia, Vox Populi and dozens of other independent galleries and creative spaces throughout Philadelphia.

A complete schedule of events is available on the "Collective Futures" website.

Collective Futures

Oct. 2 - Nov. 15 
Multiple venues
Philadelphia, PA

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Art Galleries Philadelphia

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Scenic Wows

Scenic hidden wows in Jersey
Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Your next job could be at PHL

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Contractor settles for $7.2 million in Amtrak kickback scheme

30th Street Station Case

Festivals

Whoopie Pie Festival to bring more than 400 flavors to Lancaster County

Whoopie Pie Festival

Children's Health

Nearly all teens want to learn how to drive. But barriers prevent many from doing so, CHOP study finds

Teen Driving CHOP

Entertainment

A breakdown of Philly's experience as a World Cup host

World Cup winlosedraw

Sponsored

Build healthy habits that actually stick

Purchased - Female hands cut avocado on wooden working surface in kitchen at the home stock photo

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies 'would love to acquire' Mets top reliever

Mets-trade-deadline-Phillies-Luke-Weaver_072026

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved