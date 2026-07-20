More than 40 Philly arts organizations are uniting for six-week citywide festival

More than 40 independent galleries, artist-run spaces and community arts organizations will join forces this fall for "Collective Futures," a six-week festival featuring exhibitions, performances, workshops and public programs across Philadelphia.

Running Oct. 2 through Nov. 15, the festival spans neighborhoods including Kensington, Fishtown, Old City, West Philadelphia and North Chinatown, with each participating venue presenting its own exhibitions, performances and public programs.

Each venue will present its own programming, giving people plenty of opportunities to explore different corners of the city's arts community throughout the festival.

A kickoff party on Oct. 1 launches the celebration ahead of opening day. Throughout October and November, many participating venues also will hold receptions during First Friday and Second Thursday, making it easy to visit multiple exhibitions in a single evening.

Festival highlights include:

• An opening party on Oct. 1 that kicks off the six-week celebration. • "PRINT TIME AFTER TIME," a weekend of printmaking events at Icebox Project Space from Oct. 9-11 that concludes with a public print fair. • An exhibition at Icebox Project Space that transforms the gallery into a shopping mall while showcasing work by eight artist collectives. • "The World To Come," a weekly Wednesday performance series presented by People's Music Supply at Christ Church Gardens throughout October. • "Parallel Play Symposium" at Asian Arts Initiative on Oct. 24-25, featuring panel discussions and hands-on workshops exploring collaborative artmaking.

Participating organizations include Cherry Street Pier, Asian Arts Initiative, Da Vinci Art Alliance, Paradigm Gallery + Studio, Space 1026, Tiger Strikes Asteroid Philadelphia, Vox Populi and dozens of other independent galleries and creative spaces throughout Philadelphia.

A complete schedule of events is available on the "Collective Futures" website.

Oct. 2 - Nov. 15

Multiple venues

Philadelphia, PA

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