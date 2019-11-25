Guide to the 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia

The Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia is turning 100!

Watching the parade from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, or from the comfort of the couch, is a holiday tradition for many Philadelphians.

For everything you need to know about this year's parade – from the start time to which special guests will make appearances – check out our go-to guide below.



NEED TO KNOW

• Happens Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 28

• Free to attend

• Kicks off at 8:15 a.m. from 20th St. and JFK Blvd.

• Broadcast on 6abc from 8:30 a.m. to noon

• Majority of the parade takes place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Parade ends at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

• Hosts are Action News' Cecily Tynan, Rick Williams along with Adam Joseph, Karen Rogers and Alicia Vitarelli



WEATHER FORECAST

The weather for Thanksgiving will be warmer than last year. The forecast for Philadelphia from the National Weather Service predicts Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

PARKING

Metered street parking is free on Thanksgiving, but temporary no parking zones will be in effect for the following:

• JFK Boulevard, from 19th Street to 30th Street (both sides of street)

• 20th Street, from Market Street to the Parkway

• Arch Street, between 19th Street and 22nd Street

• Race Street, between 16th Street and 17th Street

• 17th Street, from Vine Street to Race Street

• Eastbound lanes of Vine Street, from 15th Street to 17th Street

• Market Street, from 19th to 21st, will be closed from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. on parade day

2019 PARADE ZONE

The Parade Zone at Eakins Oval, located in front of the art museum, is one of the best places to watch.



There, parade-goers can check out American Heritage Credit Union's money machine and try to quickly grab as much cash as possible.

Also in the Parade Zone, there will be free coffee and giveaways from Dunkin', a photo booth, animals from the Philadelphia Zoo, games, food trucks, face painters and balloon artists.

SPECIAL GUESTS

The parade features a large lineup of special guests each year. Below are some of the most notable making appearances for the parade's 100th year.



• Carson Kressley from "Queer Eye"

• Ginger Zee from "Good Morning America"

• Meg Donnelly from "American Housewife"

• Il Divo

• Kathy Sledge from the group Sister Sledge

• Bianca Ryan, winner of "America's Got Talent"

• Gritty

• The Phillie Phanatic

• Swoop

• Cast of "Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical"

• Cast of "Cirque Dreams Holidaze"

• Cast of "Jesus Christ Superstar"

• Cast of "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"

• Cast of "Shrek: The Musical"

• Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse

• Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus

• Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders

• Pennsylvania Ballet

There also will be marching bands, dancers, choirs and other performers to watch for during the parade.

FLOATS AND BALLOONS

This year's floats include "Gingerbread House" sponsored by RAM, "Gazebo" sponsored by Walt Disney World and "100th Thanksgiving Day Parade" sponsored by Dunkin'. As for balloons, there will be a variety of recognizable characters. Look for Shrek, Angry Birds, Daniel Tiger and Dr. Seuss' The Grinch.

WATCH ON TV

Those watching the live broadcast on TV have chances to win prizes. Look for keywords to text and win.



Prizes include free Dunkin' coffee for a year, 10 tickets to the Eagles versus Cowboys game on Sunday, Dec. 22, and a trip to Florida.



