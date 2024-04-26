12 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Philadelphia Eagles landed Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell. Here are 12 players who make sense for the Birds in Round 2, where they have two picks (50th and 53rd overall).

• Cooper DeJean, CB/S, Iowa: DeJean can play outside corner, slot corner, safety, or linebacker. He was also one of the best punt returners in college football, and he's an outstanding gunner. He is simply a great athlete and football player. In 2022, DeJean had 75 tackles, 5 INTs (3 pick-sixes), and 8 pass breakups. In 10 games in 2023, he had 41 tackles, 2 INTs, and 2 punt return TDs (one didn't count). His season was cut short when he fractured his right fibula in practice. He missed most of the pre-draft process, which likely caused him to slide out of the first round.



• Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia: McConkey is a speedy slot receiver and route-runner extraordinaire who gets open and then gobbles up yards after catch. He's a weapon at all three levels of the defense, as he can make catches deep down the field, he's fearless over the middle, and he can be an extension of the run game with quick screens. He also has added value as a returner.



• Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan: Wilson is an explosive slot receiver with sub-4.4 speed who can win on deep balls down the field or make defenders miss after the catch on crossing routes or on quick screens. He is also surprisingly effective on 50-50 balls despite a lack of size.



• Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington: Washington had a pair of star receivers in Rome Odunze and Polk (69 catches, 1159 yards, 16.8 YPC, 9 TDs in 2023). Polk has good size, great hands, he's a contested catch beast, and he has some physical ability after the catch.

• Jackson Power-Johnson, OL, Oregon: Powers-Johnson is one of the most versatile players in college football, as he has played LG, C, RG, RT, and even some DT during his career at Oregon. In the pros he'll settle in as an interior offensive lineman. The Eagles have a history of using high picks on interior offensive linemen with center experience, like Isaac Seumalo, Landon Dickerson, and Cam Jurgens. Powers-Johnson can play all three interior spots, and perhaps fill in at tackle in a pinch. His versatility would give the Eagles options along their offensive line.



• Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU: In addition to being a premier athlete, Suamataia also has plenty of nastiness in his game. As an added bonus, he has experience playing both at LT and RT, which means that he could be a swing tackle off the bench early in his career before eventually taking over for Lane Johnson at RT.



• Patrick Paul, OT, Houston: Paul is a long 6'8 offensive tackle reportedly with 36 1/2" arms. Right off the bat, edge rushers have to go a long way to get around him. But Paul also possesses good athleticism to handle speed rushers, and he can anchor against power. If there's a knock on Paul, it's that he can be out-leveraged in the run game. He has also only played at LT, so a move to the right side would be a bit of a projection.



• Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale: Amegadjie has experience starting at LT and RG for Yale, so, you know, two different positions and on both sides of the line. His 2023 season ended early with a quad injury, but before he got hurt, he was dominant against lower level competition. He may require some development early in his career, which for the Eagles' purposes is fine in terms of a potential takeover down the line for Lane Johnson, but he also has the versatility to maybe fill in at RG in the short-term.

• Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State: Beebe has played LT, RT, LG, and RG at KSU, but his forever home in the NFL will likely be at guard, with maybe some cross-training at center. He has a squatty body type at 6'4, 335, and he is able to effectively anchor against bull rushes, but his lack of length is always going to be prohibitive on the edge at the NFL level. Beebe can move defenders with his pure strength and the line of scrimmage, but I was surprised by his ability to get on the move. He doesn't give off "athlete" vibes just to look at him, but this dude is fun to watch getting to the second level and burying linebackers and defensive backs.



• Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M: Cooper had a breakout season for Texas A&M in 2023, filling up the stat sheet with 84 tackles (17 for loss), 8 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. He has good length, he's explosive, he's physical, and he's fun to watch.



• Payton Wilson, LB, NC State: Let's get Wilson's downside out of the way first. He has torn his right ACL twice, he dislocated both shoulders in the same game in 2021 (necessitating surgery), and he'll be 24 by the time he's drafted. There are red flags galore. However, he's a complete linebacker with size (6'4, 233) and speed (4.43 40) who can cover, who can play the run, who can get sideline-to-sideline, and who had outstanding production in 2023 (138 tackles, 17.5 for loss, 6 sacks, 3 INTs, 6 PBUs, 1 FF).



• Junior Colson, LB, Michigan: Colson led Michigan's defense with 95 tackles, 30 more than the next-closest Michigan defender. He's an outstanding run defender. He is also a good athlete, especially for a big linebacker, by today's standards, at 6'3, 247. He has the height-weight-speed combination to run with tight ends and get them to the ground after the catch.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader