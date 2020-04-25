15 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 6 of the 2020 NFL Draft

After a flurry of trades, the Philadelphia Eagles find themselves with three picks in the sixth round, and one in the seventh. Here are 15 players who make sense for them in Round 6.

• Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan: People-Jones was a big-time recruit coming out of high school, and he absolutely tore up the Combine, but I just don't see what others do in terms of what he did at Michigan, where his production was downright bad. Some have him in their top 10 wide receivers. Huh? Why? It reminds me of Brad Pitt (playing Billy Beane) in Moneyball, asking, "If he's a good hitter, why doesn't he hit good?" Still, the physical attributes are hard to ignore, and on Day 3 he could be a bargain.

• Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State: Very fun highlight reel, in which he makes all kinds of difficult catches. 6'4, 210, 4.61. Red zone guy in the NFL. Again, now that Reagor is in the fold, a guy like him makes more sense.



• K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State: Hill is a shifty, smooth, competitive slot receiver prospect, with a natural feel for the game. Some had him pegged as a Day 2 guy. His appropriate value in a stacked WR draft is Rounds 4 or 5.

• James Proche, WR, SMU: Proche will likely be a slot receiver in the NFL. He's obviously productive, as he broke all of SMU's major receiving records, but was hurt by a bad Combine.

• Marquez Callaway, WR, Tennessee: Callaway is a speed receiver whose talents may have been wasted to some degree in Tennessee's offense. He did have a big yards per catch average (21.2), as well as a high career punt return average (13.6). He's one of my favorite sleepers (any position) in this draft.



• Joe Reed, WR, Virginia: Reed lined up inside, outside, and in the backfield for Virginia, but his biggest appeal will be as a returner, where he was among the best in the country.



• Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Mississippi: 4.35 speed will get him drafted.

• Tyree Cleveland, WR, Florida: Cleveland showed some speed at the Senior Bowl, but he was way behind his Florida teammate, Van Jefferson, as a route runner. He has a floor as a special teams guy.



• Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU: Sullivan is a wide receiver-turned-tight end who didn't get many opportunities in LSU's star-studded offense, but he was impressive during the week of Senior Bowl practices. Linebackers couldn't cover him (not surprising), and he looked decent as a blocker (surprisingly).



• Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State: Taylor is a long (6'8, with 36 1/8 arms), lean offensive tackle with good athleticism (he is a former basketball star) who competed at the Senior Bowl this year. He will need time to develop in the NFL before you could depend on him to be an out-of-the-box swing tackle, but he has a lot of upside.

• Darryl Williams, OG/C, Mississippi State: Williams started at left guard in his sophomore (2017) and junior (2018) seasons, before moving to center his senior (2019) season. Williams is more of a rugged gamer than he is a player with impressive measurables from a size or athleticism standpoint.



• Cohl Cabral, OL, Arizona State: Cabral fits the profile of a versatile offensive lineman that the Eagles look for in the draft. As a sophomore in 2017, Cabral was the starting left tackle. In 2018, he moved to center. In 2019, because of the absence of ASU's left tackle, Cabral had to move back to left tackle. Cabral's future in the NFL will likely be at center, but he has the smarts and experience to play multiple positions along the O-line.

• Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah: Anae had 30 sacks over his career at Utah, and 13 sacks in his senior season. He lacks ideal length and athleticism, so if you're looking for a speed guy to smoke OTs around the edge, he won't be for you. But, he's a skilled, violent player with a great motor who wrecked the Senior Bowl game, posting three sacks, and a QB hit that led to an INT.

• Khalil Davis, DT, Nebraska: Davis is short and he has small arms, which is why he'll drop to Day 3 of the draft, but he is also very strong (32 bench reps at 225) and very fast (an absurd 4.75 40), and he had good production (8 sacks) in 2019.

• Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh: Jackson is a confident corner who is excellent in run support (four FF in 2018), but may have some speed limitations.



