2020 NFL Draft: Day 3 live updates/open thread (Rounds 4-7)

The first two days of the 2020 NFL Draft are in the books, and in case you missed it, the Philadelphia Eagles' made some unexpected moves.

• In Round 1, they found their speed receiver in Jalen Reagor.

• In Round 2, they, um, drafted a quarterback(!) in Jalen Hurts.

• In Round 3, they took a linebacker who isn't expected to contribute in the regular defense anytime soon in Davion Taylor.

What's in store for Day 3? Who the hell knows! Be sure to check out our Eagles draft board to follow along, as well as 15 players to watch who could be Eagles targets in Round 4.

Follow along here.