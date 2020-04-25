More Sports:

April 25, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles select Boise State WR John Hightower with the 168th pick of 2020 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
John-Hightower_042520_usat Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles drafted Boise State Broncos wide receiver John Hightower in the fifth round.

After drafting speed demon Jalen Reagor in Round 1, and then trading for one of the fastest players in the NFL in Marquise Goodwin, the Philadelphia Eagles have added even more speed, selecting Boise State WR John Hightower with the 168th pick of the NFL Draft. 

Hightower was a JUCO transfer with only two years of experience at the D1 level. His numbers:

John Hightower Rec Yards YPC TD 
 201831 504 16.3 
 201951 943 18.5 


As you can see, Hightower has a good yards per catch average. However, he's 6'1, 189, with a slender frame, so there will be concerns about his ability to beat press coverage at the next level. He ran a 4.43 at the Combine.

Here's a highlight reel, where you can see his speed:

Hightower makes sense as a late round developmental speed guy with some added value as a kick returner.

MORE: Report: Eagles trade for 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin | Highlights, scouting reports and more on new Eagles safety K'Von Wallace | NFL Draft Day 2 Grades: Jalen Hurts and Davion Taylor | What they're saying: Football world still confounded by Eagles drafting Jalen Hurts

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Draft

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL Draft Day 2 Grades: What do experts think of Eagles picking Jalen Hurts and Davion Taylor?
Jalen-Hurts-Dive_042520_usat

Government

CARES Act restrictions prevent New Jersey from utilizing full benefits, Gov. Murphy claims
New Jersey CARES Act

Mental Health

Coronavirus anxiety approaching clinical levels in 40% of respondents to Jefferson survey
Anxiety Jefferson Coronavirus

Eagles

What they're saying: Football world still confounded by Eagles drafting Jalen Hurts
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-combine-042520_USAT

Shopping

You can send a friend a Gritty-themed gift box from Philly's Open House
Gritty gift box from Open House

Entertainment

'Club MTV' returning for one-night special with DJ D-Nice
Club MTV with DJ D-Nice

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved