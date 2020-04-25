Philadelphia Eagles select Boise State WR John Hightower with the 168th pick of 2020 NFL Draft

After drafting speed demon Jalen Reagor in Round 1, and then trading for one of the fastest players in the NFL in Marquise Goodwin, the Philadelphia Eagles have added even more speed, selecting Boise State WR John Hightower with the 168th pick of the NFL Draft.

Hightower was a JUCO transfer with only two years of experience at the D1 level. His numbers:

John Hightower Rec Yards YPC TD 2018 31 504 16.3 6 2019 51 943 18.5 8



As you can see, Hightower has a good yards per catch average. However, he's 6'1, 189, with a slender frame, so there will be concerns about his ability to beat press coverage at the next level. He ran a 4.43 at the Combine.

Here's a highlight reel, where you can see his speed:

Hightower makes sense as a late round developmental speed guy with some added value as a kick returner.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader