April 25, 2020

Report: Eagles trade for 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Marquise-Goodwin-Eagles-49ers_042620 Cary Edmondson/USA Today Sports

Veteran wideout Marquise Goodwin.

According to several reports, the Philadelphia Eagles have traded for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.

Goodwin is one of the fastest players in the NFL, or at least he was, so his skill set fits the Eagles' biggest need, though he has chronic knee issues. Goodwin ran a 4.27 at the 2013 NFL Combine.

He had his best season in 2017, when he caught 56 passes for 962 yards and 2 TDs. His career yards per catch average is 16.6. 

The cost wasn't much. Basically the Eagles swapped sixth round picks with the Niners, moving back 19 spots. His salary will be $3,950,000, which won't be guaranteed, meaning that he will have to show something in camp to make the roster.

