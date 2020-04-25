More Sports:

April 25, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles select Auburn OL Jack Driscoll with the 145th pick of 2020 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
The Eagles drafted Auburn offensive lineman Jack Driscoll in the fourth round.

As they usually do, the Philadelphia Eagles added to their offensive line pipeline with the selection of Auburn OT Jack Driscoll with the 145th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Driscoll is known for his athleticism, and his guard-tackle versatility. As you can see, he can move, but he'll need to add some strength at the next level.

I can't claim to have done much work on Driscoll, so we'll let Lance Zierlein of NFL.com do the heavy lifting here.

There will be teams who scratch Driscoll off their lists completely due to a lack of length and play strength, but zone-scheme teams who covet athleticism over brawn might take a look. He will need to add real mass and muscle in order to have a shot. His athleticism shouldn't be overstated, but he does have range as a run blocker and in pass protection. Driscoll has some pass protection ability that can be further cultivated, but he's scheme limited as a run blocker. His short arms could cause teams to view him as a developmental guard with tackle value in a pinch.

A week ago, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer made the observation that the Eagles draft an abnormal number of players who share the same agent as Carson Wentz. Welp, guess what? Driscoll is a Rep1 client, like Wentz.

Driscoll will give the Eagles added depth along their O-line, with the departures of Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and (maybe) Jason Peters.

