15 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 5 of the 2020 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia only have two picks remaining, one in the fifth round, and one in the sixth. Here are 15 players who make sense for them in the fifth round.

• Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota: Johnson doesn't have blazing speed, but still managed a career 15.5 yards per catch average. He is a savvy route runner who makes difficult catches, and could transition to the NFL as a bigger slot guy.



• Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan: People-Jones was a big-time recruit coming out of high school, and he absolutely tore up the Combine, but I just don't see what others do in terms of what he did at Michigan, where his production was downright bad. Some have him in their top 10 wide receivers. Huh? Why? It reminds me of Brad Pitt (playing Billy Beane) in Moneyball, asking, "If he's a good hitter, why doesn't he hit good?" Still, the physical attributes are hard to ignore, and on Day 3 he could be a bargain.

• Collin Johnson, WR, Texas: I thought someone might take Johnson earlier than they should because he's 6'6 and has some contested catch ability. Johnson lacks speed and has battled soft tissue injuries, but would make more sense for the Eagles now that they have their speed guy in Jalen Reagor.



• Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State: Very fun highlight reel, in which he makes all kinds of difficult catches. 6'4, 210, 4.61. Red zone guy in the NFL. Again, now that Reagor is in the fold, a guy like him makes more sense.



• K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State: Hill is a shifty, smooth, competitive slot receiver prospect, with a natural feel for the game. Some had him pegged as a Day 2 guy. His appropriate value in a stacked WR draft is Rounds 4 or 5.

• James Proche, WR, SMU: Proche will likely be a slot receiver in the NFL. He's obviously productive, as he broke all of SMU's major receiving records, but was hurt by a bad Combine.

• Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State: Taylor is a long (6'8, with 36 1/8 arms), lean offensive tackle with good athleticism (he is a former basketball star) who competed at the Senior Bowl this year. He will need time to develop in the NFL before you could depend on him to be an out-of-the-box swing tackle, but he has a lot of upside.



• Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin: Biadasz is a nasty, intelligent center who is not going to get out in space and make athletic plays, but he can move the line of scrimmage and put guys on the ground. Biadasz has only played center at Wisconsin, there's little reason to believe he couldn't also fill in at guard.



• Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah: Anae had 30 sacks over his career at Utah, and 13 sacks in his senior season. He lacks ideal length and athleticism, so if you're looking for a speed guy to smoke OTs around the edge, he won't be for you. But, he's a skilled, violent player with a great motor who wrecked the Senior Bowl game, posting three sacks, and a QB hit that led to an INT.

• Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State: The Eagles believe that sacks in college lead to sacks in the NFL, and Weaver had 34 of them in three years at Boise.

• Khalid Kareem, DE, Notre Dame: Notre Dame had a pair of edge rushers in 2019 who will be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, and Kareem is the lesser known of the two. While Julian Okwara is more explosive, Kareem is bigger, more stout against the run, and he seems to be closer to what the Eagles prioritize in their defensive ends. He had 5.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles last season.

• Jason Strowbridge, DE/DT, North Carolina: Strowbridge has inside-outside versatility, and could fill a role similar to that of Michael Bennett in 2018. He impressed at the Senior Bowl.

• Larrell Murchison, DT, North Carolina State: In his second season as a full-time starter in 2019, Murchison had 7 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Though maybe a touch undersized, he is a penetrating one-gap defensive lineman with an assortment of pass rush moves, and non-stop energy.



• Khalil Davis, DT, Nebraska: Davis is short and he has small arms, which is why he'll drop to Day 3 of the draft, but he is also very strong (32 bench reps at 225) and very fast (an absurd 4.75 40), and he had good production (8 sacks) in 2019.



• Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia: Hall racked up a lofty 21 pass breakups in 2018. He also had two picks and two forced fumbles in 2018, and was named to the AP preseason All-America team heading into 2019. Had he come out a year ago, he likely would have at least been a second-round pick, but he decided to stay for his senior season at Virginia. Hall was getting some first-round projections in 2019, but a broken left leg and dislocated left ankle ended his 2019 season early. With good size at 6'1, 200, the Eagles could have interest in Hall as an outside corner. He has the same good traits that Rasul Douglas has (size, ball skills, physicality), but with better long speed.



