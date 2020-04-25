More Sports:

April 25, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles select Clemson S K'Von Wallace with 127th pick of 2020 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
042520KVonWallace Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles DB K'Von Wallace

With their first pick on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles found some help for their secondary in Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace.

Wallace has some of the "positionless" qualities the Eagles are striving for in their secondary, in that he played safety and slot corner for Clemson. He had a productive 2019, making 72 tackles, with 2 sacks, 2 INT, and 10 pass breakups. 

He's an aggressive, heady player who would make sense in a Malcolm Jenkins-similar role. In the short term, he's an out-of-the-box special teamer who could complete for No. 3 safety / big nickel / dime LB snaps. In the long term, he has starting potential. A look:

Prior to the draft, on paper, the Eagles' safety spot didn't look very inspiring. Rodney McLeod is coming off a bad season, but the team hopes that being another year removed from an ACL tear will yield better results. Opposite McLeod is Jalen Mills, who will be sliding into Jenkins' old role as a do-everything guy. That's a lot easier said than done.

The team did add a young safety in Will Parks to the group, instead of opting for an old head in the mold of Andrew Sendejo or Corey Graham. And then there's Rudy Ford and Marcus Epps, who both stunk in their first year with the team in 2019.

Wallace comes from a program that played in more than their share of huge games, and he should compete for playing time Year 1.

