March 21, 2020

Report: Eagles to sign former Broncos safety Will Parks

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Will-Parks-Eagles-sign-safety-Broncos_032120 Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports

Will Parks will head home to Philly to join his hometown Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles have added some secondary depth, as they have signed safety/cornerback (and Philly guy) Will Parks away from the Denver Broncos, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

While Parks' agent was kind enough to tell Schefter that Parks may have left other deals on the table to sign with the now Malcolm Jenkins-less Eagles, you can probably pencil in Parks as the No. 3 safety, as the Eagles were quicker to get deals done with Rodney McLeod and Jalen Mills, who will be moving to safety.

Mike Kaye has the money details:

As you all know by now, Jim Schwartz likes his safeties to have some experience at corner, and Parks fits that bill. 

