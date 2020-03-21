Report: Eagles to sign former Broncos safety Will Parks

The Philadelphia Eagles have added some secondary depth, as they have signed safety/cornerback (and Philly guy) Will Parks away from the Denver Broncos, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

While Parks' agent was kind enough to tell Schefter that Parks may have left other deals on the table to sign with the now Malcolm Jenkins-less Eagles, you can probably pencil in Parks as the No. 3 safety, as the Eagles were quicker to get deals done with Rodney McLeod and Jalen Mills, who will be moving to safety.

Mike Kaye has the money details:

As you all know by now, Jim Schwartz likes his safeties to have some experience at corner, and Parks fits that bill.

