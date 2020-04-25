More Sports:

April 25, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles select Colorado LB Davion Taylor with 103rd pick of 2020 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
davion-taylor_042420_usat Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Davion Taylor covers Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jaylon Redd.

With the 103rd pick of the 2020 NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles took a linebacker. That would be Davion Taylor of Colorado.

Taylor hasn't played much football, as religious beliefs kept him off the field until his mother finally allowed him to play in college. As such, he's a project, though he is one with very good athletic measurables.

He fits the Eagles' type of linebacker, as he has similar size/athleticism traits as guys like Kamu Grugier-Hill, Duke Riley, and Jatavis Brown. A quick highlight reel:

At a minimum, Taylor should be an immediate special teams contributor, with a chance to grow as a player in the regular defense over time. He's an intriguing prospect, and the third round is probably a little early for him, but at least it's not a quarterback.

