Philadelphia Eagles select Southern Mississippi WR Quez Watkins with the 200th pick of 2020 NFL Draft

April 25, 2020
After fielding one of the slowest offenses in the NFL a season ago, the Philadelphia Eagles are now trying to assemble a track team at wide receiver.
So far they have added speed demon Jalen Reagor in the first round, followed by a trade for Marquise Goodwin, one of the fastest players in the NFL, then deep threat John Hightower of Boise State, and now Southern Mississippi's Quez Watkins, who ran the second-fastest 40 among receivers at the 2020 Combine. They will all of course join DeSean Jackson.
Watkins had solid production at Southern Miss, particularly in 2019:
|Quez Watkins
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|2017
|23
|337
|14.7
|2
|2018
|72
|889
|12.3
|9
|2019
|64
|1178
|18.4
|6
In Goodwin, Hightower, and Watkins, it is fairly clear that the Eagles are just adding speed guys in bulk, and seeing if someone can emerge as a playmaker for them, a strategy that makes some sense. Here's Watkins in action:
Like we noted with the Hightower pick, the challenge for Watkins will be beating press coverage at the pro level, but he obviously has big league speed.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader