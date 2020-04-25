More Sports:

April 25, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles select Southern Mississippi WR Quez Watkins with the 200th pick of 2020 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
quez-watkins_042520_usat Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles selected Southern Miss Golden Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins in the sixth round the 2020 NFL Draft.

After fielding one of the slowest offenses in the NFL a season ago, the Philadelphia Eagles are now trying to assemble a track team at wide receiver. 

So far they have added speed demon Jalen Reagor in the first round, followed by a trade for Marquise Goodwin, one of the fastest players in the NFL, then deep threat John Hightower of Boise State, and now Southern Mississippi's Quez Watkins, who ran the second-fastest 40 among receivers at the 2020 Combine. They will all of course join DeSean Jackson.

Watkins had solid production at Southern Miss, particularly in 2019:

 Quez WatkinsRec Yards YPC TD 
 201723 337 14.7 
 201872 889 12.3 
 201964 1178 18.4 


In Goodwin, Hightower, and Watkins, it is fairly clear that the Eagles are just adding speed guys in bulk, and seeing if someone can emerge as a playmaker for them, a strategy that makes some sense. Here's Watkins in action:

Like we noted with the Hightower pick, the challenge for Watkins will be beating press coverage at the pro level, but he obviously has big league speed.

MORE: Eagles select Temple LB Shaun Bradley with 196th pick | Report: Eagles trade for 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin | Highlights, scouting reports and more for S K'Von Wallace | NFL Draft Grades: Jalen Hurts and Davion Taylor | What they're saying: Football world still confounded by Eagles drafting Jalen Hurts

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Quez Watkins

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL Draft Day 2 Grades: What do experts think of Eagles picking Jalen Hurts and Davion Taylor?
Jalen-Hurts-Dive_042520_usat

Government

CARES Act restrictions prevent New Jersey from utilizing full benefits, Gov. Murphy claims
New Jersey CARES Act

Mental Health

Coronavirus anxiety approaching clinical levels in 40% of respondents to Jefferson survey
Anxiety Jefferson Coronavirus

Eagles

What they're saying: Football world still confounded by Eagles drafting Jalen Hurts
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-combine-042520_USAT

Shopping

You can send a friend a Gritty-themed gift box from Philly's Open House
Gritty gift box from Open House

Entertainment

'Club MTV' returning for one-night special with DJ D-Nice
Club MTV with DJ D-Nice

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved