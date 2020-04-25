More Sports:

April 25, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles select Stanford LB Casey Toohill with the 233rd pick of 2020 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Kempski
The Philadelphia Eagles took Stanford Cardinal linebacker Casey Toohill in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

With their tenth and (presumably) final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 233rd pick overall, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Stanford edge rusher Casey Toohill.

In 2019, Toohill had 57 tackles (11.5 for loss), 8 sacks, and a forced fumble. The Eagles are clearly drafting him for his plus athleticism.

It would appear that Toohill, for now, is just a pass rush specialist, and he'll need to grow as a run stopper, via Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

Toohill's a tricky projection based upon his issues stopping the run, but he has great flashes as a pass rusher. His body type may not be fully finished and additional play strength would be crucial considering his inability to anchor and shed against run blocks. His rush is much less effective against stronger tackles, but he's a decent athlete and hints at rush skill that has room for development. He's currently caught between a 3-4 OLB and 4-3 DE. If he can become bigger, stronger and more polished as a rusher, he might make sense as a backup edge with sub-package talent as a wide-9 technique.

Toohill could find a home for a year or so on the Eagles' practice squad while he builds strength.

