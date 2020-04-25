Philadelphia Eagles select Auburn OT Prince Tega Wanogho with the 210th pick of 2020 NFL Draft

With the 210th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected their second Auburn offensive lineman in OT Prince Tega Wanogho. They previously selected Jack Driscoll in the fourth round.

Prior to the start of the 2019 season, some were projecting Wanogho as a possible first round pick. Leading up to the 2020 Senior Bowl, Wanogho's knee was red-flagged, and he was not allowed to participate.

Wanogho clearly fell because he is a medical risk, but if healthy, he is a steal at the end of the sixth round. Here he is against Georgia last season:





Wanogho has experience on both sides of the line, and would fit in nicely as a swing tackle. Scouting report, via Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

A late-comer to the sport, Wanogho gained over 50 pounds and has gone through a crash course in football experience since stepping onto campus as a raw athlete with just a year of high school experience. His shorter arms will be an issue against long-limbed defenders, but instinctive, quick hands and an ability to swat and re-establish as a hand fighter should help counter that concern. The footwork and body control are just OK, but he's loose-hipped and tremendously athletic with rare recovery ability when beaten. He may never be a plus run blocker, but he should keep improving with additional work and experience. Wanogho's NFL play may be inconsistent, but his talent and ability to keep rushers off his quarterback is what matters most, and it should make him a long-time starter with development. Very late-comer to the sport, but possesses excellent athletic ability and improving skill-set to handle NFL pass protection on the left side. His issues are more technical and experience-based than physical.

Wanogho is absolutely worth taking a swing on at pick No. 210, and will be an interesting project for Jeff Stoutland.

