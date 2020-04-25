15 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft

After the Philadelphia Eagles drafted a quarterback in the second round, for those of you who haven't completely checked out of this draft (lol), reading the rest of this post is probably a waste of your time, but uh, let's just do this anyway.

• Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas: Duvernay is an under-discussed speed guy (4.39) who works out of the slot and has good YAC ability.

• Ben Bartch, OT/OG, St. John's (MN): Bartch was the only D-III player to compete at the NFL Combine, after a good week at the Senior Bowl. He enrolled in college as a tight end, but was asked to put on weight and move to left tackle, which he did without losing his athleticism. In the pros, Bartch could probably play LT or LG, which makes him an interesting fit for the Eagles. In the short term, Jeff Stoutland could cross-train him at both spots, and Bartch could serve as depth on the left side of the line, as a backup to both Andre Dillard and Isaac Seumalo.

• Matt Peart, OT, UConn: Peart has played for a UConn program that has gone 9-39 in the four years he was there, and still managed to get noticed as an NFL prospect competing at the Senior Bowl. In his time there, he racked up a lot of experience starting all four years, playing left tackle for two season, right tackle for two season, and even occasionally filling in at guard. Peart is a bit of a project, but at 6'7, with enormous 36 5/8" arms, he has excellent length for the NFL, and athleticism to go along with it.

• Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin: Biadasz is a nasty, intelligent center who is not going to get out in space and make athletic plays, but he can move the line of scrimmage and put guys on the ground. Biadasz has only played center at Wisconsin, there's little reason to believe he couldn't also fill in at guard.



• Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah: Anae had 30 sacks over his career at Utah, and 13 sacks in his senior season. He lacks ideal length and athleticism, so if you're looking for a speed guy to smoke OTs around the edge, he won't be for you. But, he's a skilled, violent player with a great motor who wrecked the Senior Bowl game, posting three sacks, and a QB hit that led to an INT.

• Terrell Lewis, DE, Alabama: Lewis missed most of the 2017 season with a torn elbow ligament, and all of 2018 with a torn ACL. So, you know, there's that. However, he returned in 2019, and finished his college career strongly, collecting 11.5 tackles for loss and six sacks in 10 games. At 6'5 with 34" arms, Lewis has good length, and he is explosive.



• Jonathan Greenard, DE, Florida: Greenard transferred to Florida from Louisville as a graduate student after missing the entirety of the 2018 season with a wrist injury (that included ligament damage). In his lone season at Florida, Greenard has 52 tackles (15 for loss), nine sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles. Greenard is a productive pass rusher and run stopper who could slide because of his age (he turns 23 in May), his injury history, and his meh Combine.



• Khalid Kareem, DE, Notre Dame: Notre Dame had a pair of edge rushers in 2019 who will be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, and Kareem is the lesser known of the two. While Julian Okwara is more explosive, Kareem is bigger, more stout against the run, and he seems to be closer to what the Eagles prioritize in their defensive ends. He had 5.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles last season.

• Jason Strowbridge, DE/DT, North Carolina: Strowbridge has inside-outside versatility, and could fill a role similar to that of Michael Bennett in 2018. He impressed at the Senior Bowl.



• Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M: Madubuike is a penetrating, 1-gap style defensive tackle with 5.5 sacks in each of his last two seasons. He reportedly had a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Eagles before the COVID-19 pandemic shut facilities down league-wide, though it's unclear if that was before or after they signed Javon Hargrave. Still, he's an obvious fit for the Eagles' defense, and even in the second round, it wouldn't be entirely shocking for the Eagles to still have interest.



• Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State: Davis-Gaither is a smaller, athletic linebacker with good coverage skills, who looks a little more like a big safety than a linebacker. In 2018, he had seven pass breakups, which was eighth in the nation among non defensive backs. He had 8 pass breakups in 2019, and an INT, which shows some consistency in coverage.



• Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia: Hall racked up a lofty 21 pass breakups in 2018. He also had two picks and two forced fumbles in 2018, and was named to the AP preseason All-America team heading into 2019. Had he come out a year ago, he likely would have at least been a second-round pick, but he decided to stay for his senior season at Virginia. Hall was getting some first-round projections in 2019, but a broken left leg and dislocated left ankle ended his 2019 season early. With good size at 6'1, 200, the Eagles could have interest in Hall as an outside corner. He has the same good traits that Rasul Douglas has (size, ball skills, physicality), but with better long speed.



• Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA: Holmes has decent enough athleticism, he competes like hell for the ball in the air, and (Schwartz alert) he plays with swagger. Holmes also brings special teams ability to the table, both as a returner and on kick/punt coverage.



• Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech: In three season at Louisiana Tech, Robertson has filled up the stat sheet across the board, particularly with a high number of interceptions and pass breakups. At 5'8, 187, Robertson doesn't have ideal size, but he doesn't play small. Most teams will view Robertson as a slot corner at the next level, but I wonder if the Eagles might view him as a safety.

• Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Burgess doesn't get much attention because he only started one season at Utah, and had just one career INT. However, despite that lack of playing time, Burgess is a smart player with the versatility to play safety and slot corner. At the Senior Bowl, he looked good covering both receivers and tight ends.



