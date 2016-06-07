2016 New Jersey primary: What you need to know

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Tuesday's New Jersey primary as voters cast ballots in the presidential nomination races and numerous contests for the U.S. House.

Before you head out to vote, here's a rundown of what to expect, as well as a list of voter resources:

PRESIDENTIAL RACES

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will vie in the Democratic presidential primary.

New Jersey offers the second most delegates (126) of all seven places holding primaries and caucuses on Tuesday. (California, Iowa, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota (caucus), South Dakota and the District of Columbia.) But polls close three hours earlier in New Jersey than in California, leaving open the possibility that Clinton, just 70 delegates short, will clinch the nomination in the Garden State.

On the Republican side, businessman Donald Trump already has vanquished the opposition and captured the nomination, so the state is an afterthought.

1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 1st Congressional District, which includes 52 municipalities in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties, Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross seeks re-election against Alex Law. Republican challenger Bob Patterson is unopposed.

2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 2nd Congressional District, which includes 92 municipalities in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties, Democratic challengers David Cole and Costantino Rozzo will face off. Republican incumbent Frank LoBiondo is unopposed.

3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 3rd Congressional District, which includes 52 municipalities in Burlington and Ocean counties, Democratic challengers Jim Keady and Frederick John Lavergne will face off. Republican incumbent Tom MacArthur is unopposed.

4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 4th Congressional District, which incorporates 40 municipalities in Burlington, Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean counties, Republican incumbent Chris Smith is opposed by Bruce MacDonald. Democrat Lorna Phillipson is unopposed.

5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 5th Congressional District, which incorporates 79 North Jersey municipalities in Bergen, Passaic, Sussex and Warren counties, Republican incumbent Scott Garrett is challenged by Michael Cino and Peter Vallorosi. Democrat Josh Gottheimer is unopposed.

6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 6th Congressional District, which incorporates 32 North Jersey municipalities in Middlesex and Monmouth counties, Democratic incumbent Frank Pallone is unopposed, as is Republican Brent Sonnek-Schmelz.

7TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 7th Congressional District, which incorporates 54 North Jersey municipalities in Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Union and Warren counties, Republican incumbent Leonard Lance is challenged by Craig Heard and David Larsen. Democrat Peter Jacob is unopposed.

8TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 8th Congressional District, which incorporates 15 North Jersey municipalities in Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties, Democratic incumbent Albio Sires is challenged by Eloy Delgado. Republican Agha Khan is unopposed.

9TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 9th Congressional District, which incorporates 35 North Jersey municipalities in Bergen, Hudson and Passaic counties, Democratic incumbent Bill Pascrell is unopposed as is Republican Hector Castillo.

10TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 10th Congressional District, which incorporates 18 North Jersey municipalities in Essex, Hudson and Union counties, Democratic incumbent Donald Payne Jr. is unopposed as is Republican David Pinckney.

11TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 11th Congressional District, which incorporates 54 North Jersey municipalities in Essex, Morris, Passaic and Sussex counties, Republican incumbent Rodney Frelinghuysen is challenged by Rick Van Glahn. Seeking the Democratic nomination are Lee Anne Brogowski, Joseph Wenzel and Richard McFarlane.

12TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 12th Congressional District, which incorporates 31 municipalities in Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset and Union counties, Democratic incumbent Bonnie Watson Coleman is challenged by Alexander Kucsma. Republican Steven Uccio is unopposed.

POLLS

Polls in New Jersey are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Anybody in line by 8 p.m. must be allowed to vote. If you s uspect voter fraud, call the U.S. Attorney's Office hotline at (888) 636-6596.

WEATHER

You may want to take an umbrella to the polls. There is a chance of showers in the morning, with thunderstorms possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 59, and a northwest wind around 10 mph.

Full disclosure: U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross is the uncle of PhillyVoice.com Executive Director Lexie Norcross.

