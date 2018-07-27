Here's the schedule of performances for the 2018 XPoNential Music Fest

July 27, 2018
This weekend, the 25th annual XPoNential Music Festival will take place in Camden, New Jersey.
Catch performances at both BB&T Pavilion and Wiggins Park. At the adjacent waterfront venues, more than 30 artists will entertain crowds.
Below is the schedule for tonight, Saturday and Sunday.
Wiggins Park: Marina Stage
4-4:25 p.m. – Swift Technique
4:35-5 p.m. – Greg Sover Band
5:30-6 p.m. – M.A.K.U. Soundsystem
6:55-7:45 p.m. – Bermuda Triangle feat. Brittany Howard (of Alabama Shakes), Becca Mancari and Jesse Lafser
Wiggins Park: River Stage
5-5:30 p.m. – The National Reserve
6-6:50 p.m. – Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real
7:50-8:50 p.m. – The Lone Bellow
BB&T Pavilion
6:30-7 p.m. – Proper Dark
7:30-8 p.m. – Cloves
8:30-9:30 p.m. – Sylvan Esso
10:00-11:15 p.m. – David Byrne
Wiggins Park: Marina Stage
Noon-12:25 p.m. – Katie Frank"
1-1:30 p.m. – &More (Donn T & Chill Moody)
2:20-3 p.m. – Jupiter & Okwess
3:55-4:40 – Courtney Marie Andrews
5:45-6:30 – Sunflower Bean
Wiggins Park: River Stage
12:25-12:55 p.m. – Hurry
1:35-2:15 p.m. – Natalie Prass
3:05-3:50 p.m. – Mondo Cozmo
4:45-5:40 p.m. – Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
6:35-7:35 p.m. – Margo Price
BB&T Pavilion
6-6:45 p.m. – Fantastic Negrito
7:15-8 p.m. – Preservation Hall Jazz Band
8:30-9:45 p.m. – Sturgill Simpson
10:15-11:30 p.m. – The War On Drugs
Wiggins Park: Marina Stage
12:25-1 p.m. – Devon Gilfillian
1:55-2:35 p.m. – Mt. Joy
3:30-4:10 p.m. – Darlingside
5:05-5:50 p.m. – Hiss Golden Messenger
7-7:45 p.m. – JD McPherson
Wiggins Park: River Stage
Noon-12:25 p.m. – Harmony Woods
1:05-1:50 p.m. – Lo Moon
2:40-3:25 p.m. – Phoebe Bridgers
4:15-5 p.m. – Tank and The Bangas
5:55-6:55 p.m. – Blind Boys of Alabama
7:50-9:05 p.m. – Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band