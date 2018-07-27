Here's the schedule of performances for the 2018 XPoNential Music Fest

This weekend, the 25th annual XPoNential Music Festival will take place in Camden, New Jersey.

Catch performances at both BB&T Pavilion and Wiggins Park. At the adjacent waterfront venues, more than 30 artists will entertain crowds.

Below is the schedule for tonight, Saturday and Sunday.

Friday, July 27

Wiggins Park: Marina Stage

4-4:25 p.m. – Swift Technique

4:35-5 p.m. – Greg Sover Band

5:30-6 p.m. – M.A.K.U. Soundsystem

6:55-7:45 p.m. – Bermuda Triangle feat. Brittany Howard (of Alabama Shakes), Becca Mancari and Jesse Lafser



Wiggins Park: River Stage

5-5:30 p.m. – The National Reserve

6-6:50 p.m. – Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real

7:50-8:50 p.m. – The Lone Bellow

BB&T Pavilion



6:30-7 p.m. – Proper Dark

7:30-8 p.m. – Cloves

8:30-9:30 p.m. – Sylvan Esso

10:00-11:15 p.m. – David Byrne

Saturday, July 28

Wiggins Park: Marina Stage

Noon-12:25 p.m. – Katie Frank"

1-1:30 p.m. – &More (Donn T & Chill Moody)

2:20-3 p.m. – Jupiter & Okwess

3:55-4:40 – Courtney Marie Andrews

5:45-6:30 – Sunflower Bean

Wiggins Park: River Stage

12:25-12:55 p.m. – Hurry

1:35-2:15 p.m. – Natalie Prass

3:05-3:50 p.m. – Mondo Cozmo

4:45-5:40 p.m. – Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

6:35-7:35 p.m. – Margo Price

BB&T Pavilion



6-6:45 p.m. – Fantastic Negrito

7:15-8 p.m. – Preservation Hall Jazz Band

8:30-9:45 p.m. – Sturgill Simpson

10:15-11:30 p.m. – The War On Drugs

Sunday, July 29

Wiggins Park: Marina Stage

12:25-1 p.m. – Devon Gilfillian

1:55-2:35 p.m. – Mt. Joy

3:30-4:10 p.m. – Darlingside

5:05-5:50 p.m. – Hiss Golden Messenger

7-7:45 p.m. – JD McPherson

Wiggins Park: River Stage

Noon-12:25 p.m. – Harmony Woods

1:05-1:50 p.m. – Lo Moon

2:40-3:25 p.m. – Phoebe Bridgers

4:15-5 p.m. – Tank and The Bangas

5:55-6:55 p.m. – Blind Boys of Alabama

7:50-9:05 p.m. – Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band