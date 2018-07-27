More Events:

July 27, 2018

Here's the schedule of performances for the 2018 XPoNential Music Fest

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Music
Carroll - XPoNential Music Festival Ben Franklin Bridge BB&T Pavilion Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Benjamin Franklin Bridge and Philadelphia waterfront as seen from Camden's BB&T Pavillion.

This weekend, the 25th annual XPoNential Music Festival will take place in Camden, New Jersey.

Catch performances at both BB&T Pavilion and Wiggins Park. At the adjacent waterfront venues, more than 30 artists will entertain crowds.

Below is the schedule for tonight, Saturday and Sunday.

RELATED: Kittydelphia is a two-day festival for cat-lovers | This summer's Shakespeare in Clark Park production is "Twelfth Night" | Check out more than 150 vehicles at the 13th annual East Passyunk Car Show

Friday, July 27

Wiggins Park: Marina Stage

4-4:25 p.m. – Swift Technique
4:35-5 p.m. – Greg Sover Band
5:30-6 p.m. – M.A.K.U. Soundsystem
6:55-7:45 p.m. – Bermuda Triangle feat. Brittany Howard (of Alabama Shakes), Becca Mancari and Jesse Lafser

Wiggins Park: River Stage

5-5:30 p.m. – The National Reserve
6-6:50 p.m. – Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real
7:50-8:50 p.m. – The Lone Bellow

BB&T Pavilion

6:30-7 p.m. – Proper Dark
7:30-8 p.m. – Cloves
8:30-9:30 p.m. – Sylvan Esso
10:00-11:15 p.m. – David Byrne

Saturday, July 28

Wiggins Park: Marina Stage

Noon-12:25 p.m. – Katie Frank"
1-1:30 p.m. – &More (Donn T & Chill Moody)
2:20-3 p.m. – Jupiter & Okwess
3:55-4:40 – Courtney Marie Andrews
5:45-6:30 – Sunflower Bean

Wiggins Park: River Stage

12:25-12:55 p.m. – Hurry
1:35-2:15 p.m. – Natalie Prass
3:05-3:50 p.m. – Mondo Cozmo
4:45-5:40 p.m. – Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
6:35-7:35 p.m. – Margo Price

BB&T Pavilion

6-6:45 p.m. – Fantastic Negrito
7:15-8 p.m. – Preservation Hall Jazz Band
8:30-9:45 p.m. – Sturgill Simpson
10:15-11:30 p.m. – The War On Drugs

Sunday, July 29

Wiggins Park: Marina Stage

12:25-1 p.m. – Devon Gilfillian
1:55-2:35 p.m. – Mt. Joy
3:30-4:10 p.m. – Darlingside
5:05-5:50 p.m. – Hiss Golden Messenger
7-7:45 p.m. – JD McPherson

Wiggins Park: River Stage

Noon-12:25 p.m. – Harmony Woods
1:05-1:50 p.m. – Lo Moon
2:40-3:25 p.m. – Phoebe Bridgers
4:15-5 p.m. – Tank and The Bangas
5:55-6:55 p.m. – Blind Boys of Alabama
7:50-9:05 p.m. – Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band

2018 XPoNential Music Festival

Friday, July 27 through Sunday, July 29
BB&T Pavilion
1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J.

Wiggins Park
Riverside Dr. and MLK Blvd, Camden, N.J.
Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Music Xponential Music Festival New Jersey

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Nick Foles: ‘I don’t care’ how people label me
061418_Wentz-Foles_usat

Weather

Severe flooding closes Knoebels, Hershey Park as more rain looms
Knoebels Flooding

Investigations

Spring-Ford Area School District investigates teacher who wrestles as a Nazi
kevin bean blitzkrieg wwwa

Eagles

Brandon Graham 'confident' ankle will be ready for Eagles' Week 1 matchup against Falcons
011718BrandonGraham

Weddings

Carson Wentz shows off honeymoon photos, new tattoo
wildflowers by design wentz wedding

Food & Drink

Made in America hosting competition to choose festival's food vendors
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Escapes

Limited - Tahiti and Moorea

$4095 -- Tahiti & Moorea: Luxe Retreat w/Overwater Villa & Flights
Limited - Castle in Ireland

$1100 -- Weeklong Guided Trip through Ireland

 *
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.