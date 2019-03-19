More Culture:

March 19, 2019

James Corden to host 2019 Tony Awards

This will be the 'Late Late Show' host's second time as emcee of the awards show

James Corden announced he will host this year's Tony Awards.

Corden — who, in fact, won a Tony himself in 2012 for "One Man, Two Guvnors" — will host the show on June 9 at Radio City Music Hall at 8 p.m., Variety first reported. 

This will be his second time hosting the CBS broadcast event; his first was in 2016. Corden is the host of "The Late Late Show."

“I’m thrilled to be returning to host the Tony Awards,” Corden told Variety. “The Broadway community is very dear to my heart, and I’m beyond proud to be part of this incredibly special night.”

This will be the award show's 73rd anniversary. 

