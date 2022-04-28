2022 NFL Draft: First round live updates, Eagles analysis, and open thread

After four months of speculating about what the Philadelphia Eagles will do in the 2022 NFL Draft, the first round is finally here. Will the Eagles trade up? Trade back? Stay put? And will they take a wide receiver, cornerback, defensive lineman, or some other unforeseen position with their two first-round picks?

It's a huge draft for Howie Roseman and the Eagles, who still have plenty of roster holes to fill, even after unexpectedly making the playoffs in 2021. Can the Eagles find young talent that will serve as the core of a contending team going forward? Or will the 2022 draft be remembered for missed opportunities?

Here's a place for you to discuss the first round as it unravels. If you haven't already bookmarked our 2022 Eagles draft board, it's not too late, as we'll be updating that throughout the entire draft.



