More than 20 Team USA athletes with ties to the Philly area are competing in the 2024 Olympics

Of the 16 women named to the U.S. women's field hockey team, nine are from Pennsylvania, including five from the Philadelphia area alone.

With all the local talent on the team, it's understandable why USA Field Hockey briefly moved its headquarters to the Proving Grounds in Conshohocken a few years ago.

In addition to the field hockey team, Paris will be hosting local athletes competing in everything from equestrian to table tennis to rowing.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced that this year's team has nearly 600 athletes, the largest delegation of any nation in Paris, and here are nearly two dozen who have ties to the Philly area:



Local ties: The Medford, New Jersey, native signed a homegrown contract with the Union in August 2020, but he hasn't played in the MLS since 2022 because he's been on loan to other clubs.

When to watch: The U.S. men's soccer team already played its first game Wednesday, a 3-0 loss to France. The Americans will face New Zealand on Saturday at 1 p.m. (USA, Peacock, Fubo) and Guinea on Tuesday at 1 p.m. (USA, Peacock, Fubo). If Team USA advances out of its group, quarterfinal matches are Friday, Aug. 2.

Medal chances: While the U.S. men's soccer team has never medaled in the Olympics, the Americans will be favored in their next two games and are expected to make the quarterfinals.

Local ties: The University of Pennsylvania graduate was the runner-up in the 800 meters in the indoor and outdoor NCAA national championships in 2019.

When to watch: Round 1 of the 800-meter race will be Friday, Aug. 2 at 1:45 p.m. (NBC). There will be a repechage round on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 5:10 a.m. (NBC) before the semifinals on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 2:35 p.m. (NBC) and the finals on Monday, Aug. 5, at 3:45 p.m. (NBC).

Medal chances: Akins ran a personal best 1:57.36 to win at the U.S. trial and qualify for Paris. Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain won the silver medal in the Olympics in 2021 at age 19 and is the favorite to take home gold this time, but the Penn grad is expected to compete for a medal.

Local ties: The Kennett Square, Chester County, native attended Unionville High School and is a 2019 graduate from Drexel. Best helped the Dragons win four Dad Vail Regatta team championships.

When to watch: Four years after being part of the Men's Eight team that finished fourth at the 2020 Games, Best returns to the Olympics on a Men's Four team. Heats will begin Sunday, July 28, at 6:50 a.m., with repechages on Tuesday, July 30, at 5:40 a.m., and the finals on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 5:06 a.m. All races can be streamed on Peacock.

Medal chances: The U.S. and Great Britain Men's Four teams are the two leading contenders to take home gold.

Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK Team USA guard Kahleah Copper is from North Philly and played for Girard College and the Preparatory Charter High School.

Local ties: The North Philly native played for Girard College and the Preparatory Charter High School before attending Rutgers University. The wing, who plays for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, was named to the McDonald's All-American team in high school.

When to watch: Team USA opens group play against Japan on Monday, July 29 at 3 p.m. (USA) before facing Belgium on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 3 p.m. (USA); and Germany on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 11:15 a.m. (USA). The quarterfinals will be Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Medal chances: Despite Team USA losing to the WNBA All-Stars in the run-up to the Olympics, there might not be a bigger favorite in Paris than the U.S. women's basketball team, which has won gold in nine of the last 10 Olympics.

Local ties: The Sixers center was born in Cameroon, but he became a U.S. citizen in 2022 and chose to play for Team USA to honor his son, who was born here. Embiid, the No. 3 pick in the 2014 NBA draft, has been with the Sixers for a decade, winning the NBA MVP in 2023.

When to watch: Team USA opens against Serbia on Sunday, July 28, at 11:15 a.m. (NBC) before playing South Sudan on Wednesday, July 31, at 3 p.m. (USA) and Puerto Rico on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 11:15 a.m. (NBC). If the Americans get out of their group, they will play in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Medal chances: After four straight gold medals, the Americans are heavy favorites to make it five in a row. Team USA hasn't failed to bring home gold since 2004, when it lost to Argentina in the semifinals. But the U.S. has shown some vulnerabilities in the exhibitions leading up to the Games, beating Australia, South Sudan and Germany by a combined 11 points.

Local ties: The Warren, New Jersey, native is a junior at Penn. The breaststroke specialist became the Ivy League school's fifth swimmer to qualify for the Olympics.

When to watch: The semifinals for the 200-meter breaststroke will be Tuesday, July 30, at 3:47 p.m. and 3:54 p.m. (Peacock), and the finals will be Wednesday, July 31, at 4:15 p.m. (NBC).

Medal chances: At the U.S. Olympic trials, Fallon broke an 8-year-old American record by nearly three-quarters of a second in the 200-meter breaststroke, finishing in 2 minutes, 6.54 seconds. China's Qin Haiyang, the world record holder, is the favorite, but Fallon should be in medal contention.

Local ties: The Oley, Berks County, native graduated from Oley Valley High School in 2020 before attending Penn State.

When to watch: Team USA opens pool play against Argentina on Saturday, July 27, at 1:45 p.m. (CNBC) before playing Spain on Monday, July 29, at 7:15 a.m. (USA); Australia on Wednesday, July 31, at 7:15 a.m. (E!); Great Britain on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m. (USA); and South Africa on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7:15 a.m. (USA). It the Americans get out of their group, they will play in the quarterfinals on Monday, Aug. 6.

Medal chances: The U.S. women's field hockey team didn't qualify for the 2020 Games and hasn't medaled in the Olympics since 1984. This year's squad is considered a long shot to make it on the podium, but avoiding the gold-medal favorite Netherlands in pool play could help the Americans reach the quarterfinals.

Grace Hollars/Indianapolis Star/USA TODAY NETWORK Chris Guiliano, a Douglassville native, will swim in the 200-meter freestyle in Paris.

Local ties: The Notre Dame senior is a native of Douglassville, Berks County, and graduated from Daniel Boone High School, where he was a three-time high school All-American. He was also named a Berks County Player of the Year in 2019.

When to watch: Guiliano will swim in the 200-meter freestyle and join the four-man U.S. team for the 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay. The 200-meter freestyle semifinals will be Sunday, July 28, at 2:46 p.m. and 2:53 p.m. (NBC), and the final will be Monday, July 29, at 2:40 p.m. (NBC). The 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay will be Tuesday, July 30, at 3:02 p.m. (NBC).

Medal chances: Guiliano finished second in the U.S. trials and is not among the top contenders in the 200-meter freestyle, with Romanian David Popovici being the favorite to win gold. But he has a great shot to get on the podium with the relay team.

Local ties: The Union defender played for the team's affiliate Bethlehem Steel and Philadelphia Union II before making his MLS debut in 2021. He's played 76 games for the Union and scored two goals.

Local ties: The Mohnton, Berks County, native attended Twin Valley High School in Elverson before going to the University of North Carolina. Her mother, who starred at Twin Valley and Penn State, was a member of the 1984 U.S. field hockey team that won a bronze medal.

When to watch: Team USA opens pool play against Argentina on Saturday, July 27, at 1:45 p.m. (CNBC) before playing Spain on Monday, July 29, at 7:15 a.m. (USA); Australia on Wednesday, July 31, at 7:15 a.m. (E!); Great Britain on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m. (USA); and South Africa on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7:15 a.m. (USA). If the Americans get out of their group, they will play in the quarterfinals on Monday, Aug. 6.

Medal chances: The U.S. women's field hockey team didn't qualify for the 2020 Games and hasn't medaled in the Olympics since 1984. This year's squad is considered a long shot to make it on the podium, but avoiding the gold-medal favorite Netherlands in pool play could help the Americans reach the quarterfinals.

Local ties: The Hamburg, Berks County, native graduated from Hamburg Area High School in 2014 before going to the University of Connecticut.

Local ties: The Honey Brook, Chester County, native graduated from Twin Valley High School in 2016 before attending the University of Maryland.

Local ties: Though he was born and raised in Australia, Martin moved to the United States in 2007 and now resides in Cochranville, Chester County.

When to watch: The eventing team will compete in dressage on Saturday, July 27, at 3:30 a.m., cross country on Sunday, July 28, at 4:30 p.m., and jumping final on Monday, July 29, at 5 a.m. The events can be streamed on Peacock.

Medal chances: The four-time Olympian who first represented the U.S. in the 2012 Games has never medaled, but his team finished sixth in the 2021 Games.

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Travis Mahoney, left, who ran at Temple, will represent Team USA in the steeplechase at the Olympics.

Local ties: The Old Bridge, New Jersey, native graduated in 2013 from Temple University, where he became the first Owls runner to be named an NCAA first-team All-American (3000-meter steeplechase).

When to watch: The heats for the 3,000-meter steeplechase will begin around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 (NBC) and the final will be Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 3:30 p.m. (NBC).

Medal chances: Since 1988, only one American has medaled in the steeplechase (Evan Jager won silver in 2016), but this is truly an event in which anything can happen.

Local ties: The midfielder moved to Philadelphia in 2019 to join the Union's youth academy. He played for the Union II before making his MLS debut in 2021. He has played 90 games for the Union and has scored six goals.

Local ties: The Strafford native graduated from Episcopal Academy and rowed at Princeton University, graduating in 2017. His father also rowed for Princeton and his mother and brother were rowers at Penn.

When to watch: Mead will be rowing in the U.S. men's four boat and heats will begin Sunday, July 28, at 6:50 a.m. Repechages will start Tuesday, July 30, at 5:40 a.m, and the final will be Thursday, Aug. 1, at 5:06 a.m. All races can be streamed on Peacock.

Medal chances: Mead helped the U.S. men's eight boat take fourth in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The Americans and Great Britain are the favorites to take home gold.

Local ties: The West Chester native graduated from Episcopal Academy before attending the the University of Southern California and West Virginia University.

When to watch: The open-water swimmer will compete in the marathon swimming event, a 10K race, on Friday, Aug. 9, at 1:30 a.m. (USA). The swim will take these Olympians just under two hours to complete.

Medal chances: Puskovitch qualified for the Olympics with a 14th-place finish at the World Aquatics Championships with the time of 1:48:54.40.

Local ties: The two-time Olympian grew up in Bridgeport, Montgomery County, and started playing rugby while she was a sophomore at Upper Marion High School. She graduated from Dartmouth University in 2022.

When to watch: The U.S. women's Rugby Seven squad will open pool play against Japan on Sunday, July 28, at 10:30 a.m. The Americans will then play Brazil at 2 p.m. that same day before facing France on Monday, July 29, at 9:30 a.m. Those results will determine seeding for the knockout rounds, which begin Monday afternoon. Group matches can be streamed on Peacock.

Medal chances: New Zealand, Australia and France are the favorites to medal, but the Americans are right behind that group. This is the third Olympics that rugby is an event and the U.S. has never medaled.

Local ties: Sekulic was born in Serbia but moved to Media, Delaware County, when she was 10 years old, later graduating from Episcopal Academy in 2021. She is a rising junior at Princeton University.

When to watch: The U.S. women's water polo team opens pool play against Greece on Saturday, July 27, at 9:35 a.m. The Americans will then face Spain on Monday, July 29, at 9:35 a.m.; Italy on Wednesday, July 31, at 12:30 p.m.; and France on Friday, Aug. 2 at 12:30 p.m. All of Team USA's preliminary round games will be televised on USA. If the Americans advance, the quarterfinals will be Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Medal chances: The U.S. women's water polo team is the defending world champions and has won the last three Olympics, and the Americans are favored to make it four in a row.

Local ties: The Schwenksville, Montgomery County, native attended Spring-Ford High School in Royersford as a freshman before transferring to Episcopal Academy and graduating in 2022.

Local ties: The Florence, New Jersey, javelin thrower graduated from Florence Township Memorial High School in Burlington County in 2014.

When to watch: Javelin throw qualifications are Tuesday, Aug. 6, starting at 4:20 a.m. (Peacock), and the final will be Thursday, Aug. 8 at 2:25 p.m. (NBC).

Medal chances: Thompson finished 21st in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Amy Wang, of Sewell, New Jersey, will try to win the United States' first Olympic medal in table tennis.

Local ties: The Sewell, New Jersey, native started playing table tennis at 4 and made her first U.S. national team at 12.

When to watch: Preliminary rounds for women's singles will being Saturday, July 27, at 9 a.m., with the Round of 64 starting the following day. Matches will be shown on USA and streamed on Peacock.

Medal chances: As of last month, Wang is 36th in the World Table Tennis ranking. No American has ever medaled in table tennis, a sport mostly dominated by China.

Local ties: The 2024 Penn graduate, who was a first-team All-American in outdoor track last year, finished sixth in the 400-meter final at the U.S. trials to qualify her to be a part team's 4 x 400 relay pool.

When to watch: The two heats for the 4 x 400 meter relay will be Friday, Aug. 9, starting at 4:40 a.m. (USA), and the final will be Saturday, Aug. 10, at 3:22 p.m. (NBC).

Medal chances: The Americans have a star-studded pool of athletes to choose from for its 4 x 400 meter relay team and are heavy favorites with whoever is running. Jamaica will be their top challenger.