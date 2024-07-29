Man, 23, fatally shot in the head in Northeast Philly, police say

Police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man who was fatally shot in the head in Frankford around midnight Monday.

Police responded to reports of gunshots on the 1400 block of Overington Street, arriving just after midnight, Police Capt. Andrew DiSanto told NBC10.

The man was found in a weeded area off the street, 6ABC reported. At least seven shots were fired, investigators said.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released information about a suspect. Police said they are hopeful doorbell camera footage from nearby homes can help them identify the shooter.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Philadelphia Police at (215) 686-8477.