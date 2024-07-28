More News:

July 28, 2024

Teens accused of shooting man during attempted robbery in West Philadelphia, police say

The attempted robbery that took place Saturday night is believed to be connected to other robberies in the area, authorities say.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
west philadelphia robbery shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Two 16-year-olds are accused of shooting a man while attempting to rob him in West Philadelphia on Saturday night, authorities say.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 1200 block of 41st Street in the Wynnefield neighborhood, 6ABC reported. Officers that arrived at the scene said they found a man who had been shot in the chest and arm. The man told police that two young men tried to rob him, authorities say.

The victim — who told police he was a legal gun owner — exchanged gunfire with the suspects before they fled the scene, authorities say. Police later found a vehicle with two 16-year-old boys inside, and one of them had multiple gunshot wounds, officials say. 

Police believe the two 16-year-olds were involved in the attempted armed robbery, and that it may be connected with other robberies in the area, 6ABC reported. One teen was arrested, and the other was taken to the hospital, authorities say.

Anyone with information on the robbery and shooting can contact the police.

