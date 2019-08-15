5 things to watch in the Eagles' second preseason game vs the Jaguars

In the Philadelphia Eagles' first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, we didn't get to see much in the way of important players, including, of course, Carson Wentz. In the second preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, we expect more of the same. Still, here are five things to watch.

1) Can Cody Kessler put some concerns to bed about his viability as the No. 2 quarterback until Nate Sudfeld returns?

In the first preseason game, Kessler didn't play a ton, but when he did, his flaws were on display, notably his lack of arm strength.

Because Sudfeld's injury won't keep him out an extended period of time, the team can just wait it out with Kessler as the No. 2 for a few weeks during the regular season. After all, Kessler does have 12 career starts, blah blah blah. Still, it would be nice if he, you know, looked like a passable NFL quarterback.



2) Will Miles Sanders' usage continue to be limited?

In the first preseason game, Sanders only got 3 carries for 3 yards, and in my car the next day, radio callers were bummed by his disappointing night. That's the wrong way to look at it.

The less Sanders plays, the more the team thinks of him. If he has another 3 carry, 3 yard night, or if he doesn't play at all, consider that a good sign.

3) The young offensive linemen

In the first preseason game, Andre Dillard was good, Jordan Mailata showed some good and bad, and Matt Pryor was bad.

Ideally, the Eagles won't need any of the three to play this year, but of the three, Dillard is by far the most important, in terms of evaluating his play in these preseason games, and the likelihood of him seeing time in meaningful moments this season.

4) Which linebackers will step up?

Throughout training camp, Zach Brown hadn't done much. In the preseason game, he decided to turn it on, and played well. To be determined if Brown will play much in this game, as I would expect him to start in place of Kamu Grugier-Hill Week 1 against his former team, the Washington team.

Nate Gerry, on the other hand, was less than awesome in the first preseason game. He needs significant improvement in game No. 2, or L.J. Fort, who looked good last week, will pass him in the linebacker pecking order, if he hasn't already.

5) Jake Elliott

Elliott has quietly had a shaky camp, hitting 22 of 29 kicks in practices, and doinking one off the upright in the first game. By comparison, last training camp, he made his first 29 kicks.

While we're far from DEFCON 1 on the kicker front, like the Bears, for example, Elliott would like to see all his kicks go through tonight, or it might be time for Jason Peters to threaten him again.

