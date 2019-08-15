More Sports:

August 15, 2019

5 things to watch in the Eagles' second preseason game vs the Jaguars

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Miles-Sanders_080819_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

If peeing your pants is cool, consider me Miles Sanders.

In the Philadelphia Eagles' first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, we didn't get to see much in the way of important players, including, of course, Carson Wentz. In the second preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, we expect more of the same. Still, here are five things to watch.

1) Can Cody Kessler put some concerns to bed about his viability as the No. 2 quarterback until Nate Sudfeld returns?

In the first preseason game, Kessler didn't play a ton, but when he did, his flaws were on display, notably his lack of arm strength. 

Because Sudfeld's injury won't keep him out an extended period of time, the team can just wait it out with Kessler as the No. 2 for a few weeks during the regular season. After all, Kessler does have 12 career starts, blah blah blah. Still, it would be nice if he, you know, looked like a passable NFL quarterback.

2) Will Miles Sanders' usage continue to be limited?

In the first preseason game, Sanders only got 3 carries for 3 yards, and in my car the next day, radio callers were bummed by his disappointing night. That's the wrong way to look at it.

The less Sanders plays, the more the team thinks of him. If he has another 3 carry, 3 yard night, or if he doesn't play at all, consider that a good sign.

3) The young offensive linemen

In the first preseason game, Andre Dillard was good, Jordan Mailata showed some good and bad, and Matt Pryor was bad. 

Ideally, the Eagles won't need any of the three to play this year, but of the three, Dillard is by far the most important, in terms of evaluating his play in these preseason games, and the likelihood of him seeing time in meaningful moments this season.

4) Which linebackers will step up?

Throughout training camp, Zach Brown hadn't done much. In the preseason game, he decided to turn it on, and played well. To be determined if Brown will play much in this game, as I would expect him to start in place of Kamu Grugier-Hill Week 1 against his former team, the Washington team. 

Nate Gerry, on the other hand, was less than awesome in the first preseason game. He needs significant improvement in game No. 2, or L.J. Fort, who looked good last week, will pass him in the linebacker pecking order, if he hasn't already.

5) Jake Elliott

Elliott has quietly had a shaky camp, hitting 22 of 29 kicks in practices, and doinking one off the upright in the first game. By comparison, last training camp, he made his first 29 kicks.

While we're far from DEFCON 1 on the kicker front, like the Bears, for example, Elliott would like to see all his kicks go through tonight, or it might be time for Jason Peters to threaten him again.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Preseason

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Natalie Egenolf: An appreciation of Nick Foles, the greatest Philadelphia sports story ever told
020418_Foles-MVP_usat

Active Shooters

Gunman surrenders after 7-hour standoff in North Philly
Philadelphia standoff ends Fox29 08152019

Healthy Eating

Keto diet stops growth of certain cancers, study suggests
keto diet cancer tumors

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies' decision to bring back Charlie Manuel leaves more questions than answers
Charlie-Manuel-Phillies_081319_usat

Arrests

Bam Margera ditches rehab and promptly gets arrested in Los Angeles
Bam Margera arrested LA

Festivals

Tenth annual Philadelphia Honey Festival will take place over three days
Philadelphia Honey Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved