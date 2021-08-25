More Culture:

August 25, 2021

Longtime 6ABC meteorologist David Murphy to retire next month

The weatherman started at 'Action News' in 1990 as a general assignment reporter

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Media 6ABC
David Murphy 6ABC meteorologist Courtesy of/6ABC

David Murphy is the third-longest tenured on-air personality at 6ABC, behind only anchors Jim Gardner and Rick Williams.

One of 6ABC's longest-tenured on-air personalities is leaving after more than three decades with the local TV network.

Longtime meteorologist and reporter David Murphy will be retiring from Action News next month after 31 years with the network, the weatherman said Tuesday. Murphy's last broadcast with the local TV station will be Sept. 7.

Murphy joined 6ABC in 1990 as a general assignment reporter. Some of his most notable news assignments included covering the Oklahoma City Federal Building Bombing in 1995 and the attacks against the World Trade Center in New York City in 1993 and 2001. 

Murphy became a meteorologist for 6ABC in 2004. Over the past 17 years, Murphy has served as the weekday meteorologist on "Action News Mornings" from 4-7 a.m. and "Action News at Noon." Along with covering local weather stories in the Philly region, Murphy's reporting also took him to cover hurricanes in North Carolina and Louisiana and tornadoes in Oklahoma.

"From news reporting to weather, it's been a blast," Murphy said. "The icing on the cake was being a part of such a talented, tight-knit morning anchor team with Matt [O'Donnell], Tam [Edwards], Karen [Rogers] and traffic reporter Matt Pellman, who have kept me laughing for the past 17 years and have joined me in serving our amazing 'Action News' viewers, who I will also miss! But after 37 years in broadcasting, I have decided that I am an excellent candidate to exit from working life."

Murphy is the third-longest tenured on-air personality at 6ABC, behind only anchors Jim Gardner and Rick Williams, Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

Born and raised in Delaware County, Murphy graduated from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications. He was the first Temple student to win a national scholarship from the Radio-Television News Directors Association in 1984. Murphy was inducted into Temple's Klein College Alumni Hall of Fame in 1998.

Before joining 6ABC, Murphy was a reporter at a pair of local TV stations in Baltimore, as well as in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Allentown. Murphy won several United Press International Awards for his reporting while in the Lehigh Valley.

"I was lucky enough to work at several great TV stations early in my career, but the entire time, my wife and I couldn't stop thinking about coming home to Philadelphia," Murphy said. "Channel 6 was the only station I seriously pursued. I knew this was the newscast everybody watched, and I wanted to have a lengthy career at the station."

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Media 6ABC Philadelphia Networks TV Meteorologists Reporters Weather TV News Television

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL agents vote Eagles' Howie Roseman as the least trustworthy GM in the league
102919HowieRoseman

Sponsored

What’s next for Philly’s real estate market?
Northern Liberties View 1

Media

Longtime 6ABC meteorologist David Murphy to retire next month
David Murphy 6ABC meteorologist

Adult Health

Your eyes may be a window to your Alzheimer's risk
Alzheimer's eye scan

Government

New Jersey's gas tax to drop more than 8 cents per gallon in October
82421 New Jersey gas tax dropping

Food & Drink

Evil Genius Beer Co. to host Food Truck Festival in Fishtown this fall
Evil Genius Brewing Food Truck Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved