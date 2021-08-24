Second season of 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' highlights new titles coming to Hulu in September

August 24, 2021
The second season of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," the drama series that tells the story of how the Wu-Tang Clan came together, is among the new shows and movies that will debut on Hulu in September.
The series follows the iconic hip-hop group's formation amid the crack cocaine epidemic in New York City in the early 1990s. Wu-Tang Clan member Bobby Diggs, better known by his stage name RZA, co-created the series. He's also an executive producer alongside fellow group member Clifford Smith Jr., better known as Method Man.
The series stars Ashton Sanders as RZA, Shameik Moore as Raekwon, Siddiq Saunderson as Ghostface Killah and David Brewster as Method Man.
The Wu-Tang Clan was formed in Staten Island in 1992 and is considered one of the most influential hip-hop groups of all-time. The nine-member group is best known for its 1993 debut album "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" and their second album "Wu-Tang Forever," which debuted atop the Billboard 200 charts in 1997 and was nominated for best rap album at the 1998 Grammy Awards.
The 10-episode first season of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" premiered two years ago on Hulu. The show's second season debuts Sept. 8 on the streaming platform.
Other notable titles arriving to Hulu next month include the fourth season of "Trolls: TrollsTopia" and the premiere of documentary series "The D'Amelio Show" about the family life of TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio.
Among the movies and shows that will be leaving the streaming platform in September include "Caddyshack" and "Space Jam."
50/50
A Fish Called Wanda
Anaconda
Angel Unchained
The Apparition
At the Earth's Core
Blue City
Bull Durham
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Cannon for Cordoba
Cellar Dweller
Cold Creek Manor
Count Yorga, Vampire
Crazy Heart
The Dunwich Horror
Edward Scissorhands
El Dorado
Election
Exterminator 2
Free Willy
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
Free Willy: Escape From Pirate's Cove
Friday the 13th — Part III
Friday the 13th — Part IV: The Final Chapter
Fright Night
Gattaca
Girls! Girls! Girls!
The Glass House
Grosse Pointe Blank
Hitman: Agent 47
Hoosiers
I Spit On Your Grave
I Spit On Your Grave 2
I Spit On Your Grave 3
Internal Affairs
The Interview
Jacob's Ladder
Just Between Friends
The Killer Elite
Kiss the Girls
The Last Castle
Magic Mike
The Manchurian Candidate
The Mexican
McLintock! (Producer's Cut)
Miss You Already
Mommy
Mosquito Squadron
Mr. North
Much Ado About Nothing
New Year's Eve
Nixon
Office Space
The Omen
The Patsy
Phase IV
The Possession
Priest
Raising Arizona
The Ring
Road to Perdition
Salvador
Secret Admirer
Shaun The Sheep Movie
Slumdog Millionaire
Solace
Stephen King's It
Sucker Punch
Tears Of The Sun
The Tenant
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys
Under Fire
Vantage Point
Volcano
The Wedding Plan
The Wrestler
The X-Files
Trolls: TrollsTopia (Season 4)
Death in Texas
The Unthinkable
The D'Amelio Show (Season 1)
What We Do in the Shadows (Season 3 premiere)
Bolden
Undine
Flower
Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Season 2 premiere)
La La Land
The Killing of Two Lovers
Transporter 3
High Ground
Y: The Last Man (Series premiere)
Colette
Dark Side of the Ring (Season 3B)
Joseph: King of Dreams
Love, Simon
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
The Premise (Series premiere)
Stalker
On Chesil Beach
Riders of Justice
Dark Side of Football (Season 1)
Grown Ups
9-1-1 (Season 5 premiere)
The Big Leap
Dancing with the Stars (Season 20 premiere)
Ordinary Joe (Series premiere)
The Voice (Season 21 premiere)
New Amsterdam (Season 4 premiere)
Our Kind of People (Series premiere)
The Resident (Season 5 premiere)
A Million Little Things (Season 4 premiere)
Alter Ego (Series premiere)
Chicago Fire (Season 10 premiere)
Chicago Med (Season 7 premiere)
Chicago P.D. (Season 9 premiere)
The Conners (Season 4 premiere)
The Goldbergs (Season 9 premiere)
Home Economics (Season 2 premiere)
The Masked Singer (Season 6 premiere)
The Wonder Years (Series premiere)
The Eric Andre Show (Season 5)
Funhouse
Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 2 premiere)
Law & Order: SVU (Season 23 premiere)
An American Haunting
Gemini
Bob's Burgers (Season 12 premiere)
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 2 premiere)
Family Guy (Season 20 premiere)
The Great North (Season 2 premiere)
The Rookie (Season 4 premiere)
The Simpsons (Season 33 premiere)
Supermarket Sweep (Season 2 premiere)
The Good Doctor (Season 4 premiere)
Felix and the Hidden Treasure
Home Run
La Brea (Series premiere)
Minor Premise
New Order
The Iron Lady
Our Family Wedding
Young Adult
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
An American Haunting
Destination Wedding
Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol
One For The Money
2012
50/50
A Fish Called Wanda
A Hard Day
A Perfect Day
The Adventures of Tintin
Anaconda
Anaconda 3: Offspring
Anacondas: Trail Of Blood
Angel Unchained
The Assassin
At the Earth's Core
Australia
Bad Teacher
Beasts Clawing At Straws
Better Living Through Chemistry
Big Fish
Black And White
BOY
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Breakdown
Bruno
Bull Durham
Burning
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Caddyshack
Caddyshack II
Cannon for Cordoba
Cellar Dweller
Charles and Diana: 1983
Charlotte's Web
The Chumscrubber
The Condemned
Contagion
Count Yorga, Vampire
Coyote Ugly
Dangerous Minds
Daredevil
Desperate Measures
Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings
Don't Think Twice
Dumb & Dumber
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
The Dunwich Horror
Eliminators
Eliminators 2
Fired Up!
Foxfire
Fred Claus
Fright Night
From Paris with Love
Galaxy Quest
Grandma
Grosse Pointe Blank
The Grudge
Gundala
Hard Romanticker
Hideaway
Himalaya
House of the Dead
House of the Dead 2
Housesitter
I Do...Until I Don't
I Wish I Knew
Ice Age
In The Cut
Indignation
Intolerable Cruelty
It's Kind Of A Funny Story
Jacob's Ladder
Johnny English
Just Between Friends
The Killer Elite
Knowing
Lady Vengeance
Long Day's Journey Into Night
Lost in Hong Kong
Machines
The Man From Nowhere
Maximum Risk
Mercury Rising
Mosquito Squadron
Mountains May Depart
Mr. North
The Nightingale
Nixon
Old Stone
The Omen
Once Upon a Time in the West
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Places In The Heart
The Polar Express
Pop Aye
R.L. Stine: Mostly Ghostly
R.L. Stine's Monsterville: The Cabinet Of Souls
R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend?
R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour: Don't Think About It
Raising Arizona
Reno 911!: Miami: The Movie
The Ring
Rookie of the Year
Salvador
Scent of Green Papayas
Secret Admirer
Sk8 dawg
Sleeping With The Enemy
Sleepwalkers
The Soloist
Somewhere
Sorority Row
Space Jam
The Stepfather
Sunshine
Super Troopers
Sweet Bean
Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance
Take Shelter
Taken
This Means War
Thunderheart
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Tokyo Rising
Tooth Fairy
Train to Busan
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys
Under Fire
Universal Soldier
Virtuosity
The Wailing
Whip It
Wilde
Wings Of Courage
The Woman Who Left
Young Sherlock Holmes
