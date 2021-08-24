Second season of 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' highlights new titles coming to Hulu in September

The second season of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," the drama series that tells the story of how the Wu-Tang Clan came together, is among the new shows and movies that will debut on Hulu in September.

The series follows the iconic hip-hop group's formation amid the crack cocaine epidemic in New York City in the early 1990s. Wu-Tang Clan member Bobby Diggs, better known by his stage name RZA, co-created the series. He's also an executive producer alongside fellow group member Clifford Smith Jr., better known as Method Man.

The series stars Ashton Sanders as RZA, Shameik Moore as Raekwon, Siddiq Saunderson as Ghostface Killah and David Brewster as Method Man.

The Wu-Tang Clan was formed in Staten Island in 1992 and is considered one of the most influential hip-hop groups of all-time. The nine-member group is best known for its 1993 debut album "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" and their second album "Wu-Tang Forever," which debuted atop the Billboard 200 charts in 1997 and was nominated for best rap album at the 1998 Grammy Awards.

The 10-episode first season of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" premiered two years ago on Hulu. The show's second season debuts Sept. 8 on the streaming platform.

Other notable titles arriving to Hulu next month include the fourth season of "Trolls: TrollsTopia" and the premiere of documentary series "The D'Amelio Show" about the family life of TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio.

Among the movies and shows that will be leaving the streaming platform in September include "Caddyshack" and "Space Jam."

Here are all the titles coming to Hulu in September.

Sept. 1

50/50

A Fish Called Wanda

Anaconda

Angel Unchained

The Apparition

At the Earth's Core

Blue City

Bull Durham

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Cannon for Cordoba

Cellar Dweller

Cold Creek Manor

Count Yorga, Vampire

Crazy Heart

The Dunwich Horror

Edward Scissorhands

El Dorado

Election

Exterminator 2

Free Willy

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate's Cove

Friday the 13th — Part III

Friday the 13th — Part IV: The Final Chapter

Fright Night

Gattaca

Girls! Girls! Girls!

The Glass House

Grosse Pointe Blank

Hitman: Agent 47

Hoosiers

I Spit On Your Grave

I Spit On Your Grave 2

I Spit On Your Grave 3

Internal Affairs

The Interview

Jacob's Ladder

Just Between Friends

The Killer Elite

Kiss the Girls

The Last Castle

Magic Mike

The Manchurian Candidate

The Mexican

McLintock! (Producer's Cut)

Miss You Already

Mommy

Mosquito Squadron

Mr. North

Much Ado About Nothing

New Year's Eve

Nixon

Office Space

The Omen

The Patsy

Phase IV

The Possession

Priest

Raising Arizona

The Ring

Road to Perdition

Salvador

Secret Admirer

Shaun The Sheep Movie

Slumdog Millionaire

Solace

Stephen King's It

Sucker Punch

Tears Of The Sun

The Tenant

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys

Under Fire

Vantage Point

Volcano

The Wedding Plan

The Wrestler

The X-Files

Sept. 2

Trolls: TrollsTopia (Season 4)

Death in Texas

The Unthinkable

Sept. 3

The D'Amelio Show (Season 1)

What We Do in the Shadows (Season 3 premiere)

Bolden

Undine

Sept. 4

Flower

Sept. 8

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Season 2 premiere)

La La Land

Sept. 10

The Killing of Two Lovers

Transporter 3

Sept. 11

High Ground

Sept. 13

Y: The Last Man (Series premiere)

Colette

Sept. 15

Dark Side of the Ring (Season 3B)

Joseph: King of Dreams

Love, Simon

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Sept. 16

The Premise (Series premiere)

Stalker

On Chesil Beach

Riders of Justice

Sept. 18

Dark Side of Football (Season 1)

Sept. 20

Grown Ups

Sept. 21

9-1-1 (Season 5 premiere)

The Big Leap

Dancing with the Stars (Season 20 premiere)

Ordinary Joe (Series premiere)

The Voice (Season 21 premiere)

Sept. 22

New Amsterdam (Season 4 premiere)

Our Kind of People (Series premiere)

The Resident (Season 5 premiere)

Sept. 23

A Million Little Things (Season 4 premiere)

Alter Ego (Series premiere)

Chicago Fire (Season 10 premiere)

Chicago Med (Season 7 premiere)

Chicago P.D. (Season 9 premiere)

The Conners (Season 4 premiere)

The Goldbergs (Season 9 premiere)

Home Economics (Season 2 premiere)

The Masked Singer (Season 6 premiere)

The Wonder Years (Series premiere)

The Eric Andre Show (Season 5)

Funhouse

Sept. 24

Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 2 premiere)

Law & Order: SVU (Season 23 premiere)

An American Haunting

Sept. 25

Gemini

Sept. 27

Bob's Burgers (Season 12 premiere)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 2 premiere)

Family Guy (Season 20 premiere)

The Great North (Season 2 premiere)

The Rookie (Season 4 premiere)

The Simpsons (Season 33 premiere)

Supermarket Sweep (Season 2 premiere)

Sept. 28

The Good Doctor (Season 4 premiere)

Felix and the Hidden Treasure

Home Run

Sept. 29

La Brea (Series premiere)

Minor Premise

Sept. 30

New Order

Here are the titles leaving Hulu in August.

Sept. 1

The Iron Lady

Our Family Wedding

Young Adult

Sept. 2

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

Sept. 23

An American Haunting

Sept. 29

Destination Wedding

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol

One For The Money

Sept. 30