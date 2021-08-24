More Culture:

August 24, 2021

Donkey's Place plans new cheesesteak spots in Philly, Mount Holly

The beloved Camden restaurant was crowned 'better than Philadlephia' by the late chef and food critic Anthony Bourdain

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Donkey's Place Philly @donkeys_place/Instagram

The cheesesteaks at Donkey's Place are served on poppyseed kaiser rolls, a different take on the iconic Philadelphia staple. After more than 75 years in Camden, Donkey's Place is working on an expansion that will add locations to Mount Holly and Philly, in addition to the original restaurant and a second spot in Medford, New Jersey.

Donkey's Place, the long-running Camden bar and restaurant, is planning an expansion that would bring its famed cheesesteaks to Philadelphia and another location in South Jersey.

A staple on Haddon Avenue for more than 75 years, Donkey's Place received national attention in 2015 when the late Anthony Bourdain paid the restaurant a visit for an episode of "Parts Unknown."

Bourdain was so blown away by Donkey's signature cheesesteak — served on a round, poppyseed-roll with American cheese, hot peppers and browned onions — that he declared it best-in-class.

"I'm not saying that they're better than Philadelphia," Bourdain said, then paused. "Yeah, I am, actually."

The brand is named after the bar's late founder Leon Lucas, an Olympic heavyweight boxer whose punch was likened to a kick from a mule. Lucas died in 2015 after a long battle with cancer, but his family has kept Donkey's Place alive in Camden and at an additional location in Medford.

A previous expansion into Ocean City and Vineland ended in the closure of both new restaurants, but brothers Robert and Joe Lucas are now ready to give growing the restaurant another shot.

The first of the new locations will be in Mount Holly at 37 Washington St., with an opening targeted for some time in the next month, according to the Burlington County Times. The location will focus primarily on takeout, but outdoor seating will be available at a public common area near the building.

The bigger news for Philly residents is that a Donkey's location is in the works for Northern Liberties, according to the Courier Post.

"I’m looking for a location where I could just have a window out front," Robert Lucas said. “No one can come in. Order at one window, watch us cook in the next and then pick up the next window down, that’s what I’m looking for."

A timeline for the Northern Liberties location isn't yet clear, but Lucas said he would like to open his Philly shop some time in the next year or two.

In addition to the upcoming expansion, the family is planning a biography about Leon Lucas written by close friend Russell Lloyd, who will trace the history of Donkey's Place and its role in shaping Camden. The book, expected to be published later this year, will be sold at stores, online and at Donkey's Place locations.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Northern Liberties Mount Holly Cheesesteaks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

John McMullen: One of Nick Sirianni’s core values is being ignored for now
Nick-Sirianni-sideline_082321_usat

Sponsored

Book a getaway in Montco with access to savings worth over $1,000
Limited - Valley Forge - Friends at bat

Music

Tierra Whack's newest song '8' featured on 'Madden NFL 22' soundtrack
Tierra Whack song Madden NFL 22

Adult Health

People who are glued to their screens may have an increased risk of stroke, study finds
Stroke risk screentime

Government

N.J. teachers, state employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-October
NJ teachers COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Shopping

Vintage, artisan vendors return to Cherry Street Pier this weekend for final Liberty Flea Market of 2021
82321 Liberty Flea Market at Cherry Street Pier.jpg

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved