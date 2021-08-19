More Culture:

HipCityVeg plans expansion in Philly and beyond, including Port Richmond location

The vegan and vegetarian spot from Marquis and Co. will open eight new stores in the next six months

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
HipCityVeg will expand with eight new locations in Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C. The plant-based restaurant was founded in Philadelphia by Nicole Marquis in 2012.

HipCityVeg, the plant-based, fast-casual concept born in Philadelphia, will soon undertake an expansion with eight new locations — including a ghost kitchen in Port Richmond and two other stores in the city.

Founded by Nicole Marquis in 2012, HipCityVeg has gradually grown its vegan and vegetarian footprint in the Philadelphia area and Washington, D.C. There are currently two locations in Center City, one in West Philadelphia and a pair on the Main Line in Radnor and Ardmore, in addition to two restaurants in the nation's capital.

Marquis told the Philadelphia Business Journal the first of the new locations planned will be in Port Richmond. It will be a 1,000-square-foot store that will serve as a "go kitchen" with takeout-only service. When the store opens in November — the exact location hasn't yet been revealed — the location will offer customers both delivery and pick-up options.

In New York City, HipCityVeg will open a flagship store in Union Square and will have a pair of delivery-only locations in Brooklyn and Queens.

Another four stores are planned. There will be two each in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., although the locations have not been announced, yet.

HipCityVeg is known for its vegan burgers, sandwiches and wraps in addition to salads, sides, drinks, specialty shakes and frozen treats. They also offer breakfast sandwiches and catering services.

Marquis and Co., the Latina woman-led restaurant group behind HipCityVeg and Philadelphia's popular restaurants Bar Bombón and Charlie is a sinner, raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour this year.

"Despite the intense economic hardship that has hit the restaurant industry and our workers over the last year, we believe that now is the time," Marquis said in May. "We believe it not only is the right thing to do for our workers who have been through so much over the past year, but that it is also good for business, and will help with recruiting and retention."

All of the new HipCityVeg locations are expected to open by February of next year.

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

